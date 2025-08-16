Six Straight Wins Sets Tides' Season-High

August 15, 2025

Norfolk Tides News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fl --- The Norfolk Tides (20-21 | 50-64) defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (24-18 | 71-45), 6-4, on Friday night at VyStar Ballpark. Norfolk extends their winning streak to a season-high six games, and has now won 11 of their previous 12 games.

Norfolk struck first in the second inning when Jordyn Adams ripped a two-run triple. Jacksonville took their only lead of the game in the bottom-half of the inning with three runs to go up 3-2.

Those were the lone runs allowed by Tides starter Tyler Wells, who continued his MLB Rehab Assignment. He earned the win, going 5.0 innings and allowed one walk to five strikeouts. He threw a season-high 77 pitches.

Adams proved to lead the Norfolk offense, hitting the go-ahead two-run homer in the fifth inning. Jacksonville pitching struggled in the sixth inning, walking and hitting a batter with the bases loaded to extend the Tides lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp scored one more run, but Anthony Nunez of the Tides came in the ninth to close it out for a save to giving the Tides the 6-4 win.







