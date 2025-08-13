Trey Gibson Dominates In Debut

August 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Norfolk Tides (18-21 | 48-64) defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (24-16 | 71-43) 4-1 Wednesday night at VyStar Ballpark. That marks Norfolk's ninth win in their last ten games and their third straight win against Jacksonville this season.

Trey Gibson (1-0, 0.00) made his Triple-A debut for Norfolk after having an exceptional year with High-A Aberdeen and Double-A Chesapeake this season. Gibson went 5.0 scoreless innings where he allowed only one base runner on a single hit and struck out six on 53 pitches and 40 strikes. He becomes the first Tides pitcher to go at least 5.0 innings in their Triple-A debut with Norfolk since Justin Armbruester did so on June 22, 2023, in Nashville. Roansy Contreras (7-3 3.78) recorded the rare four-inning save, going 4.0 innings in relief where he allowed one run on two hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

Maverick Handley (1-for-4, RBI) started off the scoring for the Tides with an RBI single in the third inning. Emmanuel Rivera (2-for-4, RBI) later followed that up with an RBI single of his own to make it 2-0 Norfolk. José Barrero (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) delivered some much-needed insurance with a two-run home run in the seventh inning to make it a 4-0 game. Barrero has six RBIs in his last two games, with a grand slam on Tuesday and the two-run homer Wednesday.

Norfolk will take on the Jumbo Shrimp again tomorrow at 7:05 PM at VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville, Florida. RHP Kyle Bradish (0-0, 10.80) is set to make his third rehab start with the Tides opposite RHP Adam Mazur (6-6, 4.17) and the Shrimp.







