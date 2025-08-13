MacLeod Picks up First Triple-A Win, Top Three in Order Rake in 8-3 Saints Victory

August 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







PAPILLION, NE - A left-handed pitcher was the story for the St. Paul Saints on Wednesday night at Werner Park, but it wasn't the lefty most Minnesota Twins fans were expecting. Christian MacLeod, who came on in relief of Kendry Rojas, was spectacular earning his first Triple-A win while the top of the order did the heavy lifting in an 8-3 comeback victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Rojas made his second start for the Saints since the trade with the Toronto Blue Jays. Major League rehabber Mark Canha greeted him with a solo homer to left in the first, his first with Omaha, making it 1-0.

The Storm Chasers added two more runs in the second as Bobby Dalbec got it started with a one out double to right. With two outs Diego Castillo made it 2-0 with a double to left. Nick Pratto followed with an RBI single to right increasing the lead to 3-0. Rojas settled down after that going 4.0 innings allowing three runs on four hits while walking three and striking out five.

A night after hitting four home runs the Saints tied the game in the third with two long balls. With one out Payton Eeles went the opposite way and hit a solo homer down the left field line, his third of the season, getting the Saints to within 3-1. Kyler Fedko roped a double to right-center and that brought up James Outman. He too hit an opposite field home run in nearly the same spot as Eeles, down the left field line for his second homer with the Saints and 22nd at Triple-A, tying the game at three.

The Saints added to their lead with a five run fourth. Jhonny Pereda led off with a double into the left field corner. After a Jose Miranda walk, Jonah Bride doubled to left scoring a run making it 4-3. With one out Fedko knocked home two with a single to left increasing the lead to 6-3. Fedko went 3-4 with a double, two RBI, and two runs scored. Outman then roped an RBI triple to right-center giving the Saints a 7-3 lead. Outman finished the night 2-5 with a triple, home run, three RBI, and two runs scored. Gabby Gonzalez finished the scoring in the inning with a sacrifice fly making it 8-3.

MacLeod was stellar allowing just one run in each of his four innings, but only one runner reached third base. He got out of a jam in the eighth when he gave up a leadoff double to Luca Tresh, who then took third on a groundout. MacLeod got out of the inning without giving up the run by getting a pop out and a strikeout. MacLeod went 4.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking one and striking out four. The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series at Werner Park on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. The Saints send RHP Marco Raya (1-8, 6.42) to the mound and the Storm Chasers are TBA. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.