Mets Fall to Red Wings, 14-3, on Wednesday Afternoon
August 13, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Rochester, NY - On their second straight bullpen day, the first-place Syracuse Mets fell to the Rochester Red Wings, 14-3, Wednesday afternoon at Innovative Field.
Syracuse (61-55, 30-11) scored the first run of the day in the top of the third inning. With two outs, Yonny Hernandez singled, stole second base, and scored on an RBI single by Luisangel Acuña, giving the Mets a 1-0 lead.
Rochester (44-69, 17-24) proceeded to score 14 runs from the fourth inning through the seventh. The Red Wings offensive outburst was headlined by a litany of extra-base hits. In the bottom of the fourth, Andres Chaparro hit a solo homer and Jackson Cluff hit a two-run shot. Nick Schnell hit Rochester's third homer of the game in the seventh. Schnell, Christian Franklin, and Nasim Nuñez all notched run-scoring doubles as well. As a team, the Red Wings hit 13-for-35 and 5-for-10 with runners in scoring position.
The Mets added a couple more runs in the top of the seventh inning. To lead off the frame, Jett Williams cranked a solo home run over the right field wall, his first hit in Triple-A this season. Next, Carson Benge singled, stole second base, and scored on an RBI double by Pablo Reyes.
Syracuse continues a six-game series with the Rochester Red Wings on Wednesday afternoon with game two. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Carson Benge of the Syracuse Mets
(Kylie Richelle)
