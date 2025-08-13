Fletcher Continues his Streak in Loss to Memphis

August 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights had their three-game win streak snapped on Wednesday when the Memphis Redbirds dealt Charlotte a 14-5 loss. The game was closer than the final score indicated for most of the evening, but the Redbirds pulled away late. Charlotte did deliver another strong offensive performance.

Dominic Fletcher provided some early fireworks with a three-run Home Run in the bottom of the third inning. Fletcher's blast gave Charlotte a 3-1 lead and extended his reached base streak to 24 straight games.

Unfortunately, the lead was short lived. Memphis rallied for five runs in the top of the fourth and added four more in the sixth. Tim Elko's RBI double briefly stemmed the tide, but the Redbirds put the contest away with another four-run frame in the ninth.

Bryan Ramos extended his own consecutive games reach-base streak to 12 with a 2-for-5 performance that included a solo Home Run in the bottom of the ninth. The Charlotte third-baseman is hitting .351 in the month of August.

Bryse Wilson, Bryan Hudson, and Kyle Tyler all had some bright spots on the pitcher's mound for the Knights. In the end, the Redbirds' 6-for-16 output with runners in scoring position proved too much to overcome. Charlotte finished with 11 runners left on base.

