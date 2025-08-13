Jacksonville Falls Short to Norfolk 4-1

August 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Six strong innings by Robby Snelling was not enough for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, who fell to the Norfolk Tides, 4-1, Wednesday night at VyStar Ballpark.

Norfolk (48-64, 18-21) struck first in top of the third. Livan Soto reached on a fielding error to start the frame. Two batters later, Dylan Beavers walked, putting runners on first and second. Maverick Handley followed with a single, scoring Soto and advancing Beavers to third. Samuel Basallo walked to load the bases and the ensuing batter, Emmanuel Rivera singled, bringing in another run and giving the Tides a 2-0 lead.

The Tides extended their lead in the top of the seventh. Jud Fabian began the inning with a walk and José Barrero crushed a two-run homer in the following at-bat, making it 4-0.

Jacksonville (71-44, 24-15) broke through against Norfolk in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Nathan Martorella doubled and scored two batters later on a double from Joey Weimer, cutting the deficit to three.

Jacksonville and Norfolk continue their series Thursday at 7:05 p.m. RHP Adam Mazur (6-6, 4.17 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Shrimp and RHP Kyle Bradish (0-0, 10.80) starts for the Tides. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.

