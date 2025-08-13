Jacksonville Falls Short to Norfolk 4-1
August 13, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Six strong innings by Robby Snelling was not enough for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, who fell to the Norfolk Tides, 4-1, Wednesday night at VyStar Ballpark.
Norfolk (48-64, 18-21) struck first in top of the third. Livan Soto reached on a fielding error to start the frame. Two batters later, Dylan Beavers walked, putting runners on first and second. Maverick Handley followed with a single, scoring Soto and advancing Beavers to third. Samuel Basallo walked to load the bases and the ensuing batter, Emmanuel Rivera singled, bringing in another run and giving the Tides a 2-0 lead.
The Tides extended their lead in the top of the seventh. Jud Fabian began the inning with a walk and José Barrero crushed a two-run homer in the following at-bat, making it 4-0.
Jacksonville (71-44, 24-15) broke through against Norfolk in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Nathan Martorella doubled and scored two batters later on a double from Joey Weimer, cutting the deficit to three.
Jacksonville and Norfolk continue their series Thursday at 7:05 p.m. RHP Adam Mazur (6-6, 4.17 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Shrimp and RHP Kyle Bradish (0-0, 10.80) starts for the Tides. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.
Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Coors Light Thirsty Thursday. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz. drafts) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at various locations throughout the ballpark, presented by Coors Light. Thursday is also Military Appreciation Night as Tulsa Welding School of Jax and OUTFRONT Media is providing free tickets (subject to availability) to all active, retired, veterans and former military members and their dependents. Complimentary ticket may be received in person at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or the day of the game, subject to availability. Military Appreciation Night is presented by Tulsa Welding School of Jax and OUTFRONT Media.
International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.
