RailRiders Rally in Ninth to Top Indianapolis

August 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders walked-off the Indianapolis Indians 6-5 on Wednesday night at PNC Field. Down one run in the bottom of the ninth, T.J. Rumfield plated a pair as the RailRiders won their sixth walk-off victory of the season to even the series with the Indians.

Indianapolis opened the scoring against RailRiders starter Allan Winans in the top of the second when Brett Sullivan homered to right for a 1-0 advantage. The solo shot was just the second homer Winans had surrendered in 72 innings of work at that point this season.

The RailRiders jumped ahead in the bottom of the fifth, plating three runs against Indians reliever Michael Darrell-Hicks. Braden Shewmake walked to lead off and scored on an Ismael Munguia triple to tie the game. Munguia crossed on an Omar Martinez sacrifice fly to take a 2-1 lead. Jorbit Vivas followed with a single, advancing to third when #4 Prospect Spencer Jones doubled on an error. Vivas scored on a wild pitch to give SWB a two-run edge.

The Indians recaptured the lead in the top of the eighth. A wild pitch from RailRiders reliever Jayvien Sandridge scored Ji Hwan Bae, pulling Indianapolis to within one. Matt Frazier reached on an infield single, scoring Cam Devanney to even the game at three, and a Rafael Flores single gave the Indians a 4-3 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre answered with one swing of the bat in the home half of the frame. Jose Rojas blasted his team-leading 21st homer, 420 feet to right field to square the game at four.

In the top of the ninth, a bases-loaded walk with two outs broke the tie, giving Indianapolis a 5-4 advantage.

In the bottom of the ninth, Ismael Munguia and Omar Martinez walked and moved into scoring position on a Vivas sacrifice bunt, Rumfield scorched a two-run game-winning single to center for the 6-5 victory.

Winans pitched 5.0 innings, allowing one run on six hits and striking out five. Harrison Cohen (2-0) faced one batter in the ninth to earn the victory. Barco pitched four scoreless frames, allowing three hits and five strikeouts in a no-decision. Eddie Yean (6-5) pitched 0.1 frames, surrendering two runs on one hit in the loss and blown save.

The RailRiders continue their series with Indianapolis on Thursday at PNC Field. Sean Boyle (7-8) will get the start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Indianapolis has yet to announce a starter. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com .

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

30-11, 68-45







International League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.