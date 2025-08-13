Storm Chasers Fall 8-3 to St. Paul
August 13, 2025 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers fell 8-3 to the Saint Paul Saints on Wednesday night, ending the team's 4-game winning streak.
Right-hander Chandler Champlain started Omaha's game with a scoreless 1st. Omaha took a 1-0 advantage in the bottom of the first as Major League rehabber Mark Canha connected on a solo home run to give the Storm Chasers a 1-0 advantage.
After a 1-2-3 2nd inning from Champlain, Bobby Dalbec doubled before scoring on a double from Diego Castillo. A Nick Pratto single scored Castillo and the Storm Chasers extended their lead to 3-0.
After Champlain retired 6 straight between the 1st and 3rd innings, St. Paul took a 7-3 lead between the 3rd and 4th, chasing Omaha's right-hander from the game. Brandon Johnson entered the game with one out in the 4th, inheriting one of Champlain's baserunners. A Saints sacrifice fly scored Johnson's bequeathed run, extending St. Paul's lead to 8-3.
Johnson threw a 1-2-3 inning in the 5th, and Beck Way followed with a scoreless 6th and a 1-2-3 7th. Stephen Nogosek relieved Way in the 8th and threw a 1-2-3 inning, retiring the 8th straight Saints batter. In the 9th, Eric Cerantola replaced Nogosek for another scoreless inning. In the final 5.0 innings of the game, Storm Chaser relievers faced just 2 over the minimum and did not allow a hit.
Pratto connected on a double in the 9th, though Omaha's rally ended there and the 8-3 score in favor of the Saints held to be final.
Omaha returns to action on Thursday against the St. Paul Saints, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. CT at Werner Park.
