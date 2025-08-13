Jordan Leads Blazing Memphis Bats to Win at Charlotte
August 13, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) with a 14-5 victory on Tuesday night at Truist Field.
First baseman Blaze Jordan clubbed his first home run with Memphis, a three-run shot to put the Redbirds ahead in the fourth inning. The home run jump started the Memphis offense and led to a five-run frame. Jordan finished the night 2-for-5 with two runs scored and four RBIs.
Second baseman Jose Fermin and right fielder Matt Koperniak each hit a home run in the win. Koperniak, the second end of back-to-back home runs with Jordan. With the solo shot, Koperniak tied Jimmy Crooks for the team lead with 12 home runs.
In total, all nine Redbirds batters recorded a hit. Four Memphis batters posted a multi-hit effort and five smacked a double. Third baseman Cesar Prieto went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, a double and three RBIs.
Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews struck out seven batters in 3.0 innings pitched on Wednesday night. The left-handed pitcher allowed three runs on six hits and walked three. Mathews struck out six batters for his first six outs of the game.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, August 19 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
