4-Time All-Star Outfielder George Springer Scheduled to Join Bisons Thursday

August 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Toronto Blue Jays have announced that 4-Time All-Star and 2-Time Sliver Slugger OF GEORGE SPRINGER is scheduled to join the Bisons on Thursday in time for the team's 6:35 p.m. game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Sahlen Field.

Springer has been on the Blue Jays disabled list since August 1 after being hit in the head by a pitch in a game on July 28 in Baltimore and has not yet appeared in any minor league games as part of his MLB injury rehabilitation. The outfielder is in the midst of a great campaign in his fifth year with the Blue Jays. In 101 games with Toronto this season, Springer has hit .291 with a .383 on-base percentage, 18 home runs and 57 RBI.

For his Major League career, Springer has hit 279 home runs and driven in 769 runs in 1,406 combined games with the Blue Jays and Astros. This will be his second stint with the Bisons as he also rehabbed with the team for five games in June of the 2021 season. All five of those games were on the road in Rochester, where he had three hits in 17 at-bats.

Springer's addition to the Bisons roster on Thursday will be the second boost the Herd has gotten. On Tuesday, it was announced the Blue Jays #1 ranked prospect, Trey Yesavage, would be Buffalo's starting pitcher for the game. Yesavage was Blue Jays first round draft pick in 2024 and has struck out 134 batters in just 80.2 innings of work. Blue Jays #1 ranked prospect, RHP Trey Yesavage is set to make his Triple-A debut on Thursday.

WING NIGHT THURSDAY

Thursday night's game is Wing Night, with the National Buffalo Wing Festival. The Bisons will be selling Wings by Section 108 while supplies last, 4 for $10 (max 2 orders per purchase). There will also be lucky seat Wing Fest Ticket Giveaways during the game.







International League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.