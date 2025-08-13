Cruz Singles in Wednesday Evening Loss to Columbus
August 13, 2025 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens fell to the Columbus Clippers on Wednesday evening on "Walleye Night" at Fifth Third Field. In a low-scoring battle, Columbus came away with a 2-0 win.
Tanner Rainey took the mound for Toledo to open the matchup, entering with a 1-0 record and a 2.88 ERA. Columbus countered with Aaron Davenport, who came in 2-4 with a 5.82 ERA.
Columbus threatened early in the first, but after a double put a run in scoring position, Max Anderson made a clutch diving play on a grounder to record the final out and keep the game scoreless.
Rainey exited after 2.0 innings of work, allowing just one hit and striking out four. Carlos Peña entered in the third, but quickly surrendered a leadoff triple. Clippers' top prospect Travis Bazzana followed with an RBI single to put Columbus up 1-0.
Toledo's bats stayed quiet, going down in order for four straight innings with only a lone walk in the third.
The game settled into a pitching duel as Columbus was unable to add to their seven total hits, while Toledo was still searching for its first knock. In the seventh, the Clippers again threatened with a single and double to start the inning, but RJ Petit entered in relief to record a key strikeout and keep the deficit at one. Peña's night ended with a line of 4.2 innings, six hits, one earned run, one walk, and five strikeouts.
Toledo finally broke through in the bottom of the seventh when Trei Cruz ripped a two-out single, then swiped second. Eduardo Valencia followed with a walk, but the Clippers shut down the rally.
Columbus added insurance in the eighth with a single followed by an RBI double, stretching the lead to 2-0.
Brenan Hanifee kept Toledo's hopes alive in the ninth by striking out the side, but the Mud Hens went quietly in their final at-bat as Columbus secured the shutout.
Notables:
Trei Cruz: 1-for-3, .259 AVG
The Mud Hens will look to bounce back tomorrow night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
