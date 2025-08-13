Chasers Walk off Saints in 8-7 Win

August 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers extended their win streak to four with Tuesday night's 8-7 walk-off win over the St. Paul Saints.

Right-hander John Gant started Tuesday night's game for Omaha, though a Saints solo home run gave St. Paul a 1-0 advantage in the 1st. Gant followed with scoreless 2nd, 3rd and 4th innings.

Omaha took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the 3rd. MJ Melendez led off with a double then Major League rehabber Michael Massey bunted for a single. Luca Tresh entered the game and connected on a pinch-hit 3-run home run to put the Storm Chasers ahead.

In the 5th, the Saints regained the lead with a pair of home runs for a 4-3 score. Gant was chased from the game with two outs in the 5th and was replaced by Johnathan Bowlan. Bowlan inherited a runner from Gant; however, he struck out the first Saint he faced to close the frame.

In the bottom of the 5th, Omaha took a 6-4 lead. Major League rehabbers Jac Caglianone and Mark Canha reached on a single and double. A single from Drew Waters scored Caglianone from third, then Harold Castro walked and Isan Díaz singled to plate both Canha and Waters.

The Saints tied the game at 6-6 in the 6th with a 2-run home run. Bowlan followed with a 1-2-3 7th inning and was relieved by Chazz Martinez in the 8th, who allowed the go-ahead run to score as the Saints took a 7-6 lead on an RBI groundout. Ryan Hendrix replaced Martinez with one out, inheriting a pair of base runners and the right-hander secured the final two outs on double-play lineout, stranding the runners.

Hendrix worked a scoreless 9th inning and Tresh led off the bottom of the frame with a double. An RBI single from Caglianone scored Tresh, tying the game at 7-7. Peyton Wilson came in as a pinch runner for Caglianone before moving to second on a single from Canha. Castro connected an RBI single to score Wilson, securing the 8-7 win for Omaha.

Caglianone finished the game 4-for-5, while five other players connected 2 hits each.

Omaha returns to action on Wednesday against the St. Paul Saints, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. CT at Werner Park. Right-hander Chandler Champlain is scheduled to pitch.







