Cameron Smacks Solo Shot, Sounds Late Push Comes up Short

August 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







DURHAM, NC - Daz Cameron cut the lead to one run with a solo homer in the top of the seventh, but the Nashville Sounds comeback fell short in a 2-1 loss to the Durham Bulls on Wednesday from Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Tate Kuehner earned a convincing outing in his Triple-A debut, while Drew Avans doubled to extend his hitting streak to six games.

Nashville starter Kuehner had a terrific start to the ballgame. The left-hander began his outing with three strikeouts over 5.0 scoreless innings.

In the bottom of the sixth, Durham scratched across the first run of the game off Kuehner. After a lead-off strikeout on Kameron Misner, Kuehner allowed a solo homer to Bob Seymour to make it 1-0. Sounds reliever Will Childers entered the game and let up solo blast to Carson Williams, extending the Bulls lead 2-0.

Nashville answered back in the top of the seventh off Durham reliever Joe Rock. Cameron belted a solo home run over the left center field wall, cutting the deficit, 2-1.

With two outs in the top of the ninth, Cameron punched out to finalize a 2-1 win Durham.

Left-hander Robert Gasser (0-0, 0.00) takes the ball for the Sounds on Thursday, looking to take control of the series. First pitch from Durham Bulls Athletic Park is slated for 5:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

TATE THE GREAT: Left-hander Tate Kuehner was incredible in his Triple-A debut on Wednesday against the Durham Bulls. The left-hander allowed a run on six hits, a walk, and four strikeouts over 5.1 frames. It is the first outing of 5.0 or more innings for Kuehner since tossing a quality start with 6.0 innings on July 25 for Double-A Biloxi. The 24-year-old has gone 5.0 or more innings in six of his last eight starts, including a span of reaching that mark five starts in a row from June 28 - July 25. Overall, Kuehner was dominant in Biloxi before his call-up to Nashville, earning a 2.50 ERA and 112 strikeouts over 100.2 innings for the Shuckers.

HOW DAZ YOU DO: After a red-hot month of July, Daz Cameron has seen his numbers dip in the month of August. The Sounds outfielder hit .377 with a .431 on-base percentage in July, and has a .212 batting average and .297 on-base percentage in August. Going into Wednesday night's game, Cameron was two for his last 18 with strikeouts in six of his last seven games. His performance against the Bulls Wednesday might be a sign of a turnaround for the 28-year-old. Cameron blasted a solo homer for his second longball of the month and his 12th in just 39 games at the Triple-A level. He has now recorded hits in back-to-back games, combing to go 2-for-8 with two extra-base hits.

DREW DA MAN: Drew Avans has provided a spark in the lineup for Nashville over the last week. On Wednesday against the Bulls, Avans went 1-for-3 with a double and recorded one of the four hits the Sounds offense collected. Avans extended his hitting streak to six games and is now batting .286 in the month of August. Over his hitting streak, Avans is hitting .320 with two extra-base hits and three RBI. The six-game hitting streak is the longest he has completed in a Sounds uniform this year, passing his two separate five-game hitting streaks.

GREAT WEATHER WE'RE HAVING: Nashville bolstered their bullpen with the addition of right-handed veteran Julian Merryweather on Wednesday. Merryweather recently signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers after opting out of his minor league deal with the New York Mets. The 33-year-old made a profound statement in his first Sounds appearance, striking out the side in a perfect seventh inning. The three strikeouts tied his season-high, which he recorded on July 26 in a perfect inning for Triple-A Syracuse. The bullpen appearance for Merryweather was his first outing since July 31 where he tossed 0.2 scoreless innings against Buffalo.







International League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.