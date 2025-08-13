Red Wings Rout Mets in Weekday Matinee

August 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

The Rochester Red Wings and Syracuse Mets faced off under cloudy skies on Wednesday afternoon for game two of their six-game series. Looking to get back in the win column, the Wings buried the Mets, scoring 14 runs on 13 hits, taking the 14th meeting of 2025 between the two clubs, 14-3. 1B Andrés Chaparro, 3B Jackson Cluff, and RF Nick Schnell each went yard in the win, and LF Christian Franklin logged his first three-hit day as a Red Wing.

After a very quiet first two innings, Syracuse got things going with two outs in the top of the third inning. 3B Yonny Hernandez slapped a single up the middle and swiped second base, putting a runner in scoring position for 2B Luisangel Acuña. The Venezuela native then roped a line drive into left, scoring Hernandez from second, giving the Mets a 1-0 lead.

The Red Wings responded in a big way in the bottom of the fourth inning, as with two out in the inning, Andrés Chaparro sent a high drive to deep left field, clearing the wall for a game-tying solo shot. The Venezuelan-born slugger's 13th homer of the season travelled 400 feet. The next hitter, CF Andrew Pinckney legged out an infield single, bringing up Jackson Cluff. Cluff then hooked a homer around the right field foul pole for his ninth long ball of the season. The Utah native's 362-foot blast gave the Wings a 3-1 lead.

Rochester kept moving in the bottom of the fifth as a hit-by-pitch and a fielder's choice put SS Nasim Nuñez aboard with one out. Christian Franklin then laced a single to center, moving the speedy Nuñez to third. PH-DH J.T. Arruda came on and slapped a ball off the foot of Syracuse RHP Dylan Ross for an RBI single, bringing home Nuñez. An errant throw to first on the same play brought Franklin all the way around to score, giving the Red Wings a 5-1 lead. Nick Schnell then unloaded on a ball the other way, sending a fly ball high off the left field wall for an RBI double, making it 6-1. The Wings weren't done there as Andrés Chaparro drew a walk, and two batters later, Jackson Cluff slapped a single up the middle, scoring Schnell from second. When all was said and done, the Wings extended their lead to 7-1 at the end of the fifth.

C C.J. Stubbs was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning for the Red Wings. Christian Franklin then cranked a double into the left field gap, bringing Stubbs all the way around from first to give the Wings an 8-1 lead.

The Mets finally woke up their bats in the top of the seventh inning, as SS Jett Williams hit a high fly ball to right that barely had the distance, hitting off the top of the wall and bouncing over for a 324-foot homer. CF Carson Benge then slapped a single to right and swiped second base, and LF Ryan Clifford drew a walk, marking the first time the Mets had two runners on base simultaneously in the game. DH Pablo Reyes then bounced a double down the left field line, scoring Benge from second to cut Rochester's lead to 8-3.

Rochester began the bottom of the seventh with a bang, as Nick Schnell destroyed a baseball, sending a high fly ball 437 feet to right field. Schnell's 17th homer of the season tied Andrew Pinckney for the Red Wing lead this season. Andrés Chaparro, Andrew Pinckney, and 2B Darren Baker each drew walks, prompting Syracuse to bring position player, RHP Luke Ritter, on to pitch. C.J. Stubbs was hit by a pitch for the third time in the game, bringing in Chaparro to make it 10-3 Rochester. With the bases still loaded, Nasim Nuñez crushed a double to right-center field, scoring both Pinckney and Baker. Christian Franklin then laced a ball down the left field line for his third hit of the day, scoring Stubbs and Nuñez on a two-run single, extending the Wings' lead to 14-3.

The score would hold there as both sides were held scoreless in the eighth, and the Mets went down 1-2-3 in the top of the ninth, ending the game with the score 14-3.

RHP Riley Cornelio toed the rubber for his second Triple-A start, and his first at Innovative Field. The TCU product tossed 6.0 strong innings, giving up three runs off four hits, while striking out one. RHP Joan Adon came on in the seventh holding the Mets scoreless through 1.0 innings, striking out two, while allowing a hit and a walk. RHP Holden Powell was called on next, tossing a scoreless frame, with a strikeout, a walk, and allowing two hits. RHP Erick Mejia closed out the ballgame in the top of the ninth with a 1-2-3 inning.

3B Jackson Cluff earned Player of the Game honors on Wednesday afternoon, going 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a single, and three total RBI. Cluff's fourth-inning blast marked his ninth of the season, and his third of August, tying his homer tally from July in just nine games. The BYU product has notched a hit in nine of his last 12 games since July 26 vs. Scranton/WB, sporting a 1.033 OPS while collecting nine extra-base hits and nine RBI during the stretch.

The Wings are back in action Thursday night, as they will take on the Mets for the third straight night. Rochester will send LHP Andrew Alvarez as the starter against Syracuse's RHP Brandon Sproat. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 PM on Thursday.







