August 13 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Worcester Red Sox

August 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (55-59, 16-24) vs. WORCESTER RED SOX (59-55, 18-22)

Wednesday, August 13 - 12:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Jameson Taillon (0-1, 9.39) vs. LHP Kyle Harrison (3-2, 3.96)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the second of a six-game series today vs. Worcester...right-hander Jameson Taillon is slated to make his third start for the I-Cubs on Major League rehab assignment...left-hander Kyle Harrison is slated to start for Worcester.

TOUGH STRETCH: The I-Cubs fell to the Worcester Red Sox by a 7-4 score last night...Iowa has won just two of their last 10 games... Owen Caissie went 3-for-5 with two runs, a home run and two RBI... James Triantos added two hits including a double...starter Chris Kachmar worked 5.0 innings and allowed two runs on three hits with two walks and four strikeouts... Tom Cosgrove retired the one batter he faced in relief.

DAY TIME, BEST TIME: Today, Iowa and Worcester match up for the first of two day games this week...Iowa has gone 24-18 in such games this season which is tied for the most day-game wins in the International League this season with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre...Worcester has gone 20-23 in such games this year.

HE GETS ON BASE: Catcher Moises Ballesteros snapped his on-base streak on Sunday at 29 games reached base in 29 straight games dating back to June 24...during the stretch, he batted .330 (37-for-112) with two home runs, 21 RBI and 10 walks...it marked the longest on-base streak by an I-Cub since David Bote reached in 29 straight games from June 8-July 29, 2023 and is the ninth-longest by an player in the International League this season...Bally ranks among International League leaders in hits (3rd, 119), batting average (3rd, .328), doubles (4th, 27) and total bases (T-7th, 177).

GO LONG: Infielder Jonathon Long hit his 17th home run of the season on Sunday as part of a three-hit day (all extra-base hits...it marked his first home run since July 29 (10 games)...Long also tallied his third triple of the season and first since May 16...it was the second time this season in which Jonny has homered and tripled in the same game, also May 16 vs. St. Paul...Long has reached base in 25 straight games, batting .368 (30-for-89) during that span.

ONKC: Owen Caissie hit his 22nd home run of the season last night, which matched a career-high in which he set in 2023 with Double-A Knoxville...it marked his second home run in his last three games...since the beginning of last season, Caissie's 41 homers ran tied for fourth-most in the International League...Owen ranks among IL leaders in extra-base hits (3rd, 50), total bases (3rd, 196), home runs (T-3rd, 22), OPS (4th, .966), runs scored (T-4th, 69), slugging percentage (5th, .573) and doubles (T-6th, 26).

IT'S BEEN SUCH A WHILE: According to Iowa Cubs Intern Scott Sailor, this week marks the first trip to Iowa by a Massachusetts baseball team since the Salem Witches played the Des Moines Demons in 1887.

DEADLY DUO: Outfielders Owen Caissie and Kevin Alcántara each homered in Saturday night's game...the two top prospects have each hit a home run in the same game five times this season and have combined for 36 long balls.

THEY ARE BACK: Yesterday, the Cubs announced Miguel Amaya and Javier Assad have been activated from their Major League rehab assignments...Assad made four starts with Iowa and posted a 2.93 ERA (5 ER in 15.1 IP) with 15 strikeouts...Amaya played in nine games and hit .222 (6-for-27) with four RBI.

VS. WORCESTER: Iowa and Worcester will play the lone six-game series this week in the 2025 year...this is the first time that the I-Cubs and WooSox will play against each other in franchise history...both teams joined the International League in 2021...in addition, it marks the first match up between the Boston Red Sox Triple-A club and the Chicago Cubs Triple-A club since 1990.

PUNCHOUTS: The I-Cubs lead the International League with 1,075 strikeouts this season...Iowa also led the league last season with 1,465 strikeouts... Connor Noland leads the team with 89 strikeouts, with Riley Martin placing second on the team with 70 strikeouts in just 50.2 innings of work.







International League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.