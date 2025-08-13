Elko Drives in Season-High Six Runs in 13-6 Knights Win

August 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights went to work on Tuesday evening and delivered a convincing 13-6 win over the Memphis Redbirds. Tim Elko hit two Home Runs and drove in a season-high six runs while the Knights as a team pounded out 17 hits. Charlotte has now bested Memphis nine times in 13 matchups this year.

The Redbirds opened the scoring with a leadoff Home Run in the top of the first inning. Dominic Fletcher countered with a solo shot in the bottom of the frame and extended his on-base streak to 23 straight in the process.

Each team scored two runs in the second inning with Charlotte's coming by way of an RBI single by Dru Baker and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Vinny Capra. The Knights took control in the third when Andre Lipcius, Jacob Gonzalez, and Baker all connected with RBI base hits.

Elko's first Home Run came in the bottom of the fourth inning in the form of a 434-foot, two-run blast off the batter's eye in centerfield. Tim struck again in his next at-bat. The Knights' first-baseman launched a three-run Home Run over the left field wall as part of a four-run sixth inning.

The Knights received three hits apiece from Elko, Capra, and Baker and the offensive production was more than enough for the pitching staff to secure the victory. Jonathan Cannon started and earned the win. The relief pitching combination of Fraser Ellard, Peyton Pallette, Jairo Iriarte, and Zach Franklin did not allow an earned run over the final four innings.

Charlotte has won three straight and will attempt to keep their streak alive in Game Two of the homestand. Wednesday's first pitch is slated for 7:04pm ET.







International League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.