Solak's Go-Ahead Homer Lifts Indians over RailRiders

August 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







MOOSIC, Pa. - Nick Solak's go-ahead two-run homer in the fifth inning was the decisive hit in the Indianapolis Indians 6-5 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday night at PNC Field. Matt Fraizer posted his first four-hit game since Aug. 23, 2023, with Double-A Altoona vs. Akron.

After Ji Hwan Bae singled to lead off the fifth frame, Solak deposited a curveball from Erick Leal (L, 7-9) over the left field wall for a 6-4 advantage.

The Indians (25-15, 67-47) got on the board two batters in, with Ronny Simon tripling to lead off the ballgame. Solak brought him home on a sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead. With the bases loaded in the second inning, Tsung-Che Cheng brought home a second run on an RBI groundout. A Jeimer Candelario homer in the bottom of the second cut the deficit for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (29-11, 67-45), 2-1.

Cam Devanney launched his second home run as an Indian, and his 20th home run of the season, to extend the lead, 3-1, in the third frame. The Indians added another run via triple and sac fly in the fourth inning, with Matt Fraizer reaching third base and Rafael Flores bringing him home.

A three-run fourth inning tied the ballgame for the RailRiders, capped by a two-run homer from Duke Ellis, before Solak swatted the decisive blast.

Drake Fellows tossed 4.0 innings, allowing four runs with five hits and one walk. Following Fellows, Ryan Harbin (W, 1-0) allowed one run across 2.0 innings in his Triple-A debut. Colin Holderman tossed 2.0 perfect innings to bridge Evan Sisk (S, 5) for a scoreless ninth inning.

Leal allowed all six Indianapolis runs.

The Indians and RailRiders continue their six-game series on Wednesday night at 6:35 PM. LHP Hunter Barco (2-1, 3.98), MLB Pipeline's No. 87 overall prospect, takes on RHP Allan Winans (10-0, 1.16).







