SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 13, 2025

August 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians (25-15, 67-47) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (29-11, 67-45)

August 13, 2025 | Game 113 | Home Game 57 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

LH Hunter Barco (2-1, 3.98) vs. RH Allan Winans (10-0, 1.16)

Barco: Pitched 4.0 shutout innings, allowing 1 H with 4 K & 1 BB in 8/07 ND vs. OMA (4-2 Indians)

Winans: Pitched 6.0 shutout innings, allowing 2 H, in 8/07 W @ LHV with 7 K & 1 BB (4-1 RailRiders)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (August 12, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped the series opener against the Indianapolis Indians 6-5 Tuesday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth but could not push any runs across to secure the victory.

Indians left fielder Ronny Simon tripled off RailRiders starter Erick Leal to open the game, scoring on a Nick Solak sacrifice fly for a 1-0 edge. Indianapolis loaded the bases in the second, plating their second run on a Tsung-Che Cheng force out. RailRiders third baseman Jeimer Candelario halved the deficit in the bottom of the second against Indians starter Drake Fellows, launching a 402-foot solo shot to right to pull within one. With two outs in the third, Indianapolis answered with a Cam Devanney home run for their second two-run lead of the game. In the fourth, Matt Frazier tripled and scored on a Rafael Flores sacrifice fly for a 4-1 cushion. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tied the game in the bottom of the fourth. Bryan De La Cruz doubled, moved to third on a groundout, and scored on an Omar Martinez RBI single to cut the lead to two. Representing the tying run, Duke Ellis lifted a 411-foot two-run blast to center, squaring the game at four. Indianapolis jumped back out in front in the fifth after Solak sent a two-run homer to left for a 6-4 advantage. The RailRiders chipped into the lead in the home half of the fifth. After Yankees #26 Prospect T.J. Rumfield singled, #4 Prospect Spencer Jones reached on a base hit, and Jose Rojas walked to load the bases, Braden Shewmake plated a run on a force out to climb within one.

Leal (7-9) allowed six runs on seven hits over four innings of work in defeat. Ryan Harbin (1-0) earned the win and Evan Sisk earned his fifth save.

AHOY- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hosts Indianapolis, the top affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, at PNC Field this week. Prior to Tuesday, the RailRiders had not faced the Indians since 2019. The all-time series dates back to the 1989 season when Indianapolis was in the American Association. The Indians bested the Red Barons in 10 of 17 meetings during the Triple-A Alliance era. Since Indianapolis joined the International League in 1998, the Red Barons/SWB Yankees/RailRiders have gone 91-76 in the series. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre holds a 50-42 series edge at home.

WINNING WITH WINANS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 15-0 in games that Allan Winans has appeared in this year.

COWBOY UP- Duke Ellis has 14 multi-hit games this season, 13 of which have occurred in the second half. The outfielder is hitting .486 this month over 11 games played with seven multi-hit contests in August alone. Since the second half started, Ellis has also stolen 20 bases in 22 attempts.

WITHIN ONE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has gone 14-14 in one-run games this season.

WELCOME BACK- The Yankees have signed catcher Rob Brantly to a Minor League contract and assigned him to the RailRiders. Brantly was released by Miami on August 4, having appeared in three games for the Marlins and 12 for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp this season. Brantly spent 84 days on Miami's Injured List this season with a lat strain. The 36-year-old backstop played in 127 total games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2021 and 2022, hitting .277 with 10 home runs and 65 runs batted in. He starts his third RailRiders run three games shy of 1,000 in his Minor League career.

SERIES STUFF- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took four of seven in Allentown last week and has won or split 11 consecutive series since going 1-4 in Nashville from May 21 through 24. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has a league-best 45-19 record since the start of the Worcester series on May 27.

BOMBS AWAY- Jake Gatewood's two-homer day Sunday marked the 11th multi-homer game of his career and first in affiliated ball since July 22, 2022, with Salt Lake.

SECOND HALF LEADERS- Entering play tonight, several RailRiders are among the stat leaders in the second half. T.J. Rumfield is second in the International League with a .355 average in the second half and he tops the league with 35 runs batted in, 54 hits and is tied for first with 13 doubles. Spencer Jones's 14 home runs and 36 runs scored lead all players. Jose Rojas has 22 extra-base hits, which is tied for the league lead since June 24. Duke Ellis's 20 steals are tied for the most in the league this half.

CLUBHOUSE LEADER- Jose Rojas hit his 20th home run of the season on Friday night, breaking the tie atop the team leaders list with Everson Pereira, who was traded to Tampa Bay at the deadline. It is the fourth time Rojas has reached 20 or more home runs in a season in his eight-year Minor League affiliated career and the third straight season stateside where he has reached the mark (2022 & 2024 prior).

SECOND SEASON CHASE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is one game back of Syracuse for the second-half title with 35 games to go. The RailRiders and Mets meet for six games from August 26 through 31 at PNC Field.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York hammered Minnesota 9-1. Aaron Judge, Anthony Volpe and Giancarlo Stanton all homered to back Carlos Rodon, who struck out five over seven innings of work in the win... Somerset lost 6-3 at Portland. Garrett Martin homered in the loss...Hudson Valley was tripped up 5-2 by Aberdeen, allowing five runs over the final three innings. Brandon Decker struck out seven over six scoreless for the 'Gades...Tampa took two wins from Dunedin, winning a July 24 suspended game 3-1 before taking the regularly scheduled game 6-2.







