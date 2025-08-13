Alec Bohm Homers as 'Pigs Plate Nine Unanswered to Storm Back on Bisons

August 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo, New York - Not deterred by a 4-0 deficit after one inning, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (67-48, 20-21) scored nine unanswered run for a 9-4 win over the Buffalo Bisons (44-68, 14-25) on Wednesday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

Buffalo sent nine hitters to the plate, scoring four times in the first. R.J. Schreck drove in the first two runs of the game with a double and then scored on a Yohendrick Piñango double. Josh Rivera plated Piñango with a base hit to cap the four-run rally.

The 'Pigs answered right back in the second. Justin Crawford drove home two with a double to get them on the board and then scored on an Alec Bohm groundout.

Crawford drove in his third run of the game with a safety squeeze bunt in the fourth, scoring Rafael Lantigua with the game-tying run.

Brewer Hicklen gave the 'Pigs the lead in the fifth with an RBI single before Bohm provided insurance with a solo homer in the sixth.

Robert Moore belted his first triple-A homer, a two-run shot, in the seventh to push the lead to 8-4 and Donovan Walton added one more run for good measure with a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Daniel Harper (1-2) got the win for the 'Pigs in relief, allowing just a walk in a scoreless inning.

Adam Macko (1-7) took the loss for the Bisons, allowing five runs in four innings on six hits and a walk, striking out three.

The 'Pigs and Bisons continue their series on Thursday, August 14th with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. at Sahlen Field. Alan Rangel (5-3, 4.75) goes for the 'Pigs against Trey Yesavage (AAA debut) for the Bisons.

