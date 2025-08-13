Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 13 vs. Syracuse

August 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Syracuse Mets (30-10, 61-54) vs. Rochester Red Wings (16-24, 43-69)

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Kevin Herget (2-0, 2.72) vs. RHP Riley Cornelio (0-1, 5.40)

ACE(S) OF DIAMONDS: Rochester dropped the opener of their final series of the year against Syracuse, allowing the game-winning run in the ninth for a 2-1 loss...RHP ADRIAN SAMPSON threw 6.0 innings of shutdown baseball, surrendering just one hit on the night...SS NASIM NUÑEZ picked up a hit and stole three bases in the contest, scoring the Red Wings' only run... 1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO also picked up a hit to extend his hitting streak to eight games and on-base streak to 17, launching a double in the ninth for the Red Wings' only extra-base hit of the night...the Red Wings will face off against the Mets for game two of their six-game set this afternoon...RHP RILEY CORNELIO will make his Innovative Field debut against Syracuse RHP Kevin Herget.

THANK YOU, MAY I HAVE ANOTHER: The Wings swiped four bags on Tuesday night, and now have stolen 28 straight bases without being caught stealing...the last time the Wings were caught stealing was on July 24 vs. Scranton W/B...the Wings are leading Triple-A in stolen bases since the beginning of the second half of the season, totaling 81 since 6/24.

SLAMMIN' SAMPSON: RHP ADRIAN SAMPSON turned in 6.0 strong innings on Tuesday night, allowing just one run on one hit, while striking out four in his first start at Innovative Field since 6/12...this marked his third quality start of the season with the Wings, and his second against Syracuse in as many starts...

Tuesday's start marked the third time Sampson has logged at least 6.0 innings and allowed one hit in his career (last 4/10/2016 vs. ABQ, w/ TAC)...he is the first Red Wings pitcher to do so since Tyler Stuart on 8/21/2024 at Lehigh Valley.

I WANT YOU TO BE CHAPPIER: 1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO blasted a double in the ninth inning to extend his season long on-base streak to 17 straight games with a hit, and his hitting streak to eight games...the Venezuelan-born slugger is hitting .343 (12-for-35) throughout his hitting streak (since 8/2 @ Charlotte), while adding six RBI and six extra-base hits over that stretch...Chaparro notched 650 hits in his MiLB career with his double.

SWEET DREAM NASIM: SS NASIM NUÑEZ logged a 1-for-2 night with a single at the plate, and became the first Red Wing since JACKSON CLUFF (5/22 at SYR) to steal three bases in a game...Nuñez leads the International League in stolen bases since 8/1, taking nine bags in nine attempts in that time...the Bronx-born speedster is hitting .444 (8-for-18) in August, boasting a .989 OPS...

Nuñez's three steals put him in the team-lead with 29, seventh-most in the IL...he is the 12th Red Wing since at least 2004 to steal at least three bases in a game.

THE WHITE LOUTOS: RHP RYAN LOUTOS came on in relief last night and turned in 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and a walk...over his last nine appearances with Rochester since 7/9 vs. Worcester, the 26-year-old has allowed just three earned over 12.0 full innings (2.25 ERA), while posting a 1.00 WHIP and limiting opposing batters to a .150 batting average (6-for-40)...

Across 17 Triple-A appearances at home between Rochester, Oklahoma City (LAD), and Memphis (STL), Loutos is 1-0 with a 1.27 ERA (3 ER/21.1 IP).

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...2022: On this day in 2022, the Red Wings topped Norfolk 5-1, fueled by a 11-strikeout performance from RHP CADE CAVALLI ...the Oklahoma native logged 7.0 innings, allowing just one run off of three hits...LHP FRANCISCO PÉREZ and RHP REED GARRETT each turned in a scoreless frame, striking out two batters each...CF ALEX CALL provided a spark on offense, crushing a solo homer to left, helping propel the Red Wings to their 50th win of the season.







