Whitley Dazzles as Bulls Smash Sounds 2-1

August 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, N.C. - Bob Seymour and Carson Williams hit back-to-back homers in the sixth to lift the Durham Bulls past the Nashville Sounds 2-1 at the DBAP on Wednesday night.

Seymour, who homered three times on Tuesday against the Sounds (18-23), hit his 30th of the season with one out in the sixth, the sixth time in Durham Triple-A history that a player has reached the 30 home run threshold. Williams drove a 1-2 pitch out over the right field wall to put the Bulls (23-15) up 2-0.

Forrest Whitley (W, 3-1) threw six shutout innings, permitting just three hits while fanning eight en route to his third win with the Bulls.

Kevin Kelly and Kodi Whitley (S, 1) each fanned the side in the eighth and ninth innings to close out the win. Bulls pitchers combined to strike out 15 Sounds batters.

Tate Kuehner (L, 0-1) took the hard-luck loss in his Triple-A debut despite allowing just six hits and one walk across 5 1/3 innings.

How It Happened: Forrest Whitley tossed another brilliant outing, not allowing a hit until the fourth inning. In Whitley's last start, Memphis went without a hit until the sixth. Seymour and Williams went back-to-back against two Nashville pitchers. Seymour drove out his 30th against Tate Kuehner, who was making his Triple-A debut. Williams then took out Will Childers after he entered to replace Kuehner.

Seymour Climbs Ladder: Seymour became the fifth Bulls player in Durham's Triple-A history to reach 30 home runs in a single season. Tristan Gray reached 30+ homers twice (2022, 2023). Kevin Witt is the all-time Triple-A Bulls leader with 36 in 2006. Tom Wolfe hit 39 in 1930 to establish the single-season record for any Durham Bulls hitter.

What's Next: Logan Workman (8-3, 3.70) is slated to start Thursday night against Robert Gasser, who will be making a major league rehab start for Nashville at 6:35 PM ET.







