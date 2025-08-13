Louisville Offense Torches Stripers in 14-2 Rout

August 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - On the strength of a nine-run third inning, the Louisville Bats (19-22) cruised to a 14-2 defeat of the Gwinnett Stripers (18-22) on Wednesday night at Coolray Field. Louisville finished with 21 hits while holding Gwinnett without a hit of its own until the eighth inning. The Bats lead the series 2-0.

Decisive Plays: Louisville got on the board in the second inning with a sacrifice fly from Davis Wendzel. The Bats took over the game in the third with nine runs coming across on 10 hits. Sal Stewart opened and closed the scoring in the frame with a pair of doubles to highlight it all. Eight of the nine runs were charged to Stripers starting pitcher Davis Daniel (L, 5-10). Stewart continued his impressive day with a three-run homer (6) in the fifth inning, extending the Louisville lead to 13-0. Gwinnett got on the board in the eighth inning with a RBI single from Jarred Kelenic. Louisville got that run back with a run-scoring single from Blake Dunn to make it a 14-1 game. The Stripers added one more run in the ninth on a double from Luke Waddell.

Key Contributors: Waddell (2-for-4, double, RBI) heated up late to finish with a multi-hit effort. Hayden Harris, Blake Burkhalter, and John Brebbia combined for 3.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Harris struck out all four batters he faced. For Louisville, all 10 hitters who appeared in the game finished with at least one hit. Stewart led the way with a four-hit, five-RBI performance which featured three extra base-hits and a home run. Bats' starting pitcher Adam Plutko (W, 5-6) tossed 5.0 hitless innings while striking out five batters.

Noteworthy: David Fletcher made his 2025 pitching debut for the Stripers, allowing one earned run in the ninth inning. It marked his first pitching appearance since September 12, 2024 with Double-A Mississippi.

Next Game (Thursday, August 14): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Louisville Bats, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Atlanta Braves No. 2 prospect JR Ritchie (1-0, 4.09 ERA) gets the start for the Stripers against Louisville LHP Charlie Barnes (debut). Every Thursday night this season, enjoy $2 hot dogs and Michelob Ultras for Throwback Thursday. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.