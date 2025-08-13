Bisons Host IronPigs with In-Game Wing Special with National Buffalo Wing Fest
August 13, 2025 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
In the spirit of National Buffalo Wing Festival returning to Sahlen Field and the countdown to the annual celebration August 30-31, we're holding our out Wing Night at the ballpark on Thursday, August 14 as the Bisons host the IronPigs at 6:35 p.m.
Celebrate all our favorite food with Wing Specials while supplies last, as we'll be serving up traditional medium style Wings by section 108 of the main concourse (4 for $10, max 2 orders per purchase). The Wing King, Drew Cerza, will also be on hand to throw the game's ceremonial first pitch and preview the Wing Fest's return to its ballpark birthplace of Sahlen Field. We will also have lucky seat Wing Fest Ticket Giveaways during the game and wing-style fun throughout the game!
Thursday's game is also our next Tops Dog Day at the Ballpark where all pups get in for free and can sit with their owners in the right field corner of the ballpark! The Bisons have a special 'Treat Tickets' that includes a human ticket, a great tasting Sahlen's Hot Dog, a Coca-Cola soft drink, a Tasty Treat for your Dog and 25% OFF a regularly-priced item in any Bisons Gift Shop (some exclusions apply) for the game to attend for ONLY $25!!!
