Brilliance From Bradish In Rehab Start

Published on August 14, 2025 under International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Norfolk Tides (19-21 | 49-64) defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (24-17 | 71-44) 7-2 Thursday night at VyStar Ballpark. Norfolk has now won ten of their last eleven games.

Kyle Bradish (1-0, 6.17) dealt in his third rehab start for Norfolk. He went 5.0 scoreless innings where he allowed two hits and two walks behind nine strikeouts on 74 pitches and 49 strikes. The only two hits he allowed were both to the Shrimp's nine hitter, Shane Sasaki. The two Jumbo Shrimp runs came by way of back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning by Nathan Martorella and Deyvison De Los Santos.

Norfolk would jump out to an early 3-0 lead in the opening frame behind a TT Bowens (2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI, R) two-run double and a Jakson Reetz (0-for-2, RBI, 2 R) sac fly. Reed Trimble (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI) would launch a two-run homer in the fourth inning, his second career Triple-A homer, to make it 5-0. A Vimael Machín (2-for-5, 2B, RBI) RBI double in the fifth upped the score to 6-0. Dylan Beavers (3-for-5, 2 R, RBI) brought in the seventh run on an infield single in the eighth. He also came across to score two of the Tides' seven runs, giving him 78 runs scored on the season and extending his International League lead.

The Tides look to continue their winning ways tomorrow against Jacksonville at 7:05 PM from VyStar Ballpark. RHP Tyler Wells (0-0, 0.00) is set to make his third rehab appearance tomorrow with Norfolk.







