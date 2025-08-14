Offensive Party as Saints Blowout Storm Chasers 14-5
Published on August 14, 2025 under International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
PAPILLION, NE - There haven't too many like this in 2025. An opportunity for manager Toby Gardenhire to just sit back and relax, but his offense gave him that luxury on Thursday night at Werner Park. The St. Paul Saints scored 10 unanswered runs from the fourth through sixth innings and routed the Omaha Storm Chasers 14-5 giving Gardenhire his 499th career managerial victory.
All nine Saints collected a hit by the fifth inning, eight of the nine scored a run, and six of nine knocked in a run.
Three base hits along with an error in the first inning put up a three spot for the Saints. Payton Eeles led off the game with a single to left. Kyler Fedko then dropped a single into right putting runners at first and second. With two outs Carson McCusker lined a single into left loading the bases. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. then hit a line drive to center that was dropped by Drew Waters for a sacrifice fly and error that allowed Keirsey Jr. to reach giving the Saints a 1-0 lead. Aaron Sabato made it 2-0 with a groundout. A wild pitch scored McCusker increasing the lead to 3-0.
Speed generated a run for the Saints in the second. With one out Eeles reached on an infield single to third, stole second, and scored on a two-out single to center from James Outman giving the Saints a 4-0 lead.
The Storm Chasers got two back in the bottom of the inning as Major League rehabber Jac Caglianone led off with a double to right-center and Drew Waters followed with a two-run homer to left, his fourth of the season, cutting the Saints lead to 4-2.
Harold Castro got the Storm Chasers within one with a leadoff solo homer to left in the third, his 11th of the season, making it 4-3.
Eight men came to the plate in the fourth for the Saints as they plated four. Will Holland led off with a walk, took second on a balk, and moved to third on a groundout by Eeles. With the infield in, Fedko hit a hard ground ball to third as Holland raced home Bobby Dalbec's throw was in the dirt and skipped to the backstop as the run scored as Fedko took second on the error and the Saints led 5-3. Outman followed with an RBI single to center giving the Saints a 6-3 lead. Carson McCusker drew a walk putting runners at first and second. With two outs and the runners going on a 3-2 pitch, Sabato singled into left-center scoring two increasing the lead to 8-3.
The Saints added two more in the fifth when Noah Cardenas led off with a walk and Holland drilled a two-run homer over the left-center field wall, his seventh of the season, making it 10-3.
Four more runs came across for the Saints in the sixth. Keirsey Jr. got it started with a solo homer to left, his second of the season, giving the Saints an 11-3 lead. With one out the Saints loaded the bases on a single to center by Prato, an infield single to third by Cardenas, and a hit by pitch to Holland. After a pitching change, Eeles laced a bases clearing double to left-center upping the lead to 14-3. Eeles went 3-6 with a double, three RBI, two runs scored, and a stolen base.
The Storm Chasers scored a run in the seventh without a hit. They loaded the bases with nobody out on a hit by pitch and two walks. An RBI fielder's choice by Castro made it 14-4.
Dalbec hit a solo homer in the ninth, his second with the Storm Chasers and 18th of the season, to finish the scoring.
The same two teams meet in game four of a six-game series at Werner Park on Friday night at 6:35 p.m. The Saints send RHP Andrew Morris (2-4, 4.27) to the mound against Storm Chasers RHP Stphen Kolek (2-1, 5.03). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
