Blue Jays #1 Ranked Project RHP Trey Yesavage Scheduled to Start for Herd Thursday

August 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

The Blue Jays have announced that recently-crowned Blue Jays #1 Prospect by MLB Pipeline, RHP Trey Yesavage is set to make his Triple-A debut in Thursday's night's Bisons game against the IronPigs at Sahlen Field (6:35 p.m.). Yesage will also be supported by a Bisons lineup that is expected to include 4-Time All-Star George Springer on rehab assignment from the Blue Jays.

Yesavage is the newly-minted Blue Jays Top Prospect, moving from #2 to #1 just on Monday with MLB Pipeline did their mid-season update. The Blue Jays #1 draft pick in the 2024 draft (20th overall), has rocketed through the club's minor league system, progressing from Single-A to High-A to Double-A and now the Bisons after just 19 appearances. So far in his professional career, the righty is 5-1 with a 3.01 ERA and 134 strikeouts to only 45 hits allowed in 80.2 innings of work.

