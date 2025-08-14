Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 14 vs. Syracuse

August 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets (30-11, 61-55) vs. Rochester Plates (17-24, 44-69)

Thursday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Brandon Sproat (7-5, 4.10) vs. LHP Andrew Alvarez (1-7, 4.19)

MID-DAY MASSACRE: The Rochester Red Wings and Syracuse Mets faced off under cloudy skies on Wednesday afternoon for game two of their six-game series...looking to get back in the win column, the Wings buried the Mets, scoring 14 runs on 13 hits, taking the 14th meeting of 2025 between the two clubs, 14-3...1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO, 3B JACKSON CLUFF, and RF NICK SCHNELL each went yard in the win, and LF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN logged his first three-hit day as a Red Wing...the Red Wings will play as the Rochester Plates tonight as they do for all Thursday night home games, sending LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ to the mound against Syracuse RHP Brandon Sproat.

WE GOT ICE: C C.J. STUBBS took a 36.4 MPH ball off the top of his helmet in the seventh inning, marking his third time being hit by pitch on Wednesday afternoon...the Southern California alum is the first Red Wing, and eighth International League player since at least 2004 to be hit by a pitch three times in one game...

Lehigh Valley 3B Otto Kemp was the last IL player to be hit three times, against Columbus on 4/22.

KEEPING IT FRANK: LF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN collected his first three-hit game for Rochester, going 3-for-5 at the plate with a double and three singles while plating three runs in the blowout victory, marking his fifth multi-hit performance of the month...over his first eight games with the Red Wings since he was acquired from Chicago-NL on 7/31, the Arkansas product is slashing .367/.472/.500 with a .972 OPS along with a home run, a double, eight RBI and four runs scored, and is batting .407 (11-for-27) in the leadoff spot with a 1.056 OPS over that stretch... Franklin now has a career-high 96 hits this season, surpassing his 2024 total of 93.

CAN'T GET EN-CLUFF: 3B JACKSON CLUFF went 2-for-4 at the plate last night, driving a two-run homer 362 feet to left field and adding an RBI single to cap off a three-RBI performance...Cluff's fourth-inning blast was his ninth of the year and third in August, matching his July total in only nine games...the BYU product has notched a hit in nine out of his last 12 games since 7/26 vs SWB, sporting a 1.033 OPS while collecting nine extra-base hits, nine RBI, and four homers during the stretch.

SCHNELL'S BELLS: RF NICK SCHNELL crushed his 17th home run of the season 437 feet to right field in the bottom of the seventh inning, finishing 2-for-4 at the dish with an RBI double in the winning effort...with his homer, Schnell tied CF ANDREW PINCKNEY for the Red Wings lead in home runs this season...combined between Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg, the former first-round pick owns the lead among Nationals Minor Leaguers in homers (19, 2 w/ HBG) RBI (67, 16 w/ HBG), SLG (.527), triples (9, 6 w/ HBG), extra-base hits (46, 14 w/ HBG), total bases (204, 67 w/ HBG), and runs scored (72, 26 w/ HBG) this season... Schnell has at least one hit in 15 of his last 20 games (since 7/22), boasting a .309/.398/.605 slash line with a 1.003 OPS while homering six times with 17 RBI over that stretch.

CHAP STICK: 1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO launched a 400-foot solo blast in the bottom of the fourth inning last night to extend his season-long on-base streak to 18 straight games, and his hitting streak to nine games...the Venezuelan-born slugger is hitting .342 (13-for-38) throughout his hitting streak (since 8/2 @ Charlotte), while adding seven RBI and seven extra-base hits over that stretch...this is his longest hitting streak since an 11-game stretch from 4/13-25 in 2024, with Triple-A Reno (ARI)... Since 7/24, the former Yankee farmhand has mashed seven home runs, leading the International League.

CORNELIO ON THE COB: RHP RILEY CORNELIO took the hill for his second career Triple-A start for Rochester last night, tossing 6.0 strong innings while allowing four hits, three runs, and striking out one Met to earn the quality start and his first win in a Red Wings uniform...Cornelio has logged eight total quality starts between three levels this season, including two with High-A Wilmington and five with Double-A Harrisburg ...

The Texas Christian product ranks second among all Nationals Minor Leaguers in wins (6), strikeouts (105), starts (20), innings pitched (110.0), opponent's batting average (.186), and WHIP (1.05).

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...2024: On this day last year, the Rochester Red Wings topped the Syracuse Mets 11-2, fueled by a six-run seventh inning...3B BRADY HOUSE kicked off the scoring in the seventh with a two-run double, a part of his two-double day...DH JOEY GALLO followed with a two-run blast to left, extending the lead to 7-2... SS JACKSON CLUFF capped off the rally with a two-run double, helping propel the Wings to an 11-2 victory.







