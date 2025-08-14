Indianapolis Uses Big Eighth to Push past RailRiders

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped a 9-6 decision to the Indianapolis Indians on Thursday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders led throughout until an Indians' four-run eighth inning outburst pushed Indianapolis in front to stay.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre jumped on Indianapolis starter Nick Dombkowski for a pair of runs in the bottom of the first. Jose Rojas doubled in Jorbit Vivas and Bryan De La Cruz singled home Rojas for the early lead.

After the Indians halved the deficit against MLB rehabber Ryan Yarbrough with a solo home run in the top of the second, the RailRiders answered with a run on a force out for a 3-1 advantage.

Indianapolis evened the game at three in the top of the fourth with a pair of runs off Fernando Cruz, who was also making a rehab appearance. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, however, regained the lead in the bottom of the inning. Braden Shewmake led off the frame with a triple and scored on a double from Duke Ellis for a 4-3 edge.

A Jase Bowen run-scoring double off Sean Boyle in the top of the fifth tied the game at four, but Rojas and the RailRiders quickly responded in the home half. After an infield single from Spencer Jones, Rojas lined his 22nd home run of the year into the Indy bullpen in left for a 6-4 lead.

The Indians cut the RailRiders' lead to one in the sixth.

Indianapolis took the lead with a nine-batter eighth inning, scoring four runs on six singles, including four consecutive run-scoring hits, for a 9-6 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth but could not cap a comeback.

Yarbrough worked three innings on 37 pitches, allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts. Cruz was tagged for two runs on 21 pitches over four batters faced. Boyle (7-9) took the loss, surrendering the final six runs of the game on nine hits in 4.1 innings. Sean Sullivan (2-2) garnered the win with three innings of relief work and Dauri Moreta earned his first save.

De La Cruz paced Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with four hits and Rojas drove in three with a pair of knocks.

Game four of the set is slated for Friday at 6:35 P.M. Kenta Maeda makes his second start for the RailRiders against Johan Oviedo and the Indians. Buy tickets online at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

30-12, 68-46







