SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 14, 2025

Indianapolis Indians (25-16, 67-48) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (30-11, 68-45)

August 14, 2025 | Game 114 | Home Game 58 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

LH Nick Dombkowski (2-1, 3.98) vs. LH Ryan Yarbrough (No Record)

Dombkowski: Allowed 3 R on 4 H over relief 2.1 IP with 2 K & 0 BB in 8/09 Loss vs. OMA (10-4 OMA)

Yarbrough: Slated to commence MLB Rehab Assignment; NYY IL (6/20) w/ right oblique strain

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (August 13, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders walked-off the Indianapolis Indians 6-5 on Wednesday night at PNC Field. Down one run in the bottom of the ninth, T.J. Rumfield plated a pair as the RailRiders won their sixth walk-off victory of the season to even the series with the Indians.

Indianapolis opened the scoring against RailRiders starter Allan Winans in the top of the second when Brett Sullivan homered to right for a 1-0 advantage. The RailRiders jumped ahead in the bottom of the fifth, plating three runs against Indians reliever Michael Darrell-Hicks. Braden Shewmake walked to lead off and scored on an Ismael Munguia triple to tie the game. Munguia crossed on an Omar Martinez sacrifice fly to take a 2-1 lead. Jorbit Vivas followed with a single, advancing to third when #4 Prospect Spencer Jones doubled on an error. Vivas scored on a wild pitch to give SWB a two-run edge. The Indians recaptured the lead in the top of the eighth. A wild pitch from RailRiders reliever Jayvien Sandridge scored Ji Hwan Bae, pulling Indianapolis to within one. Matt Frazier reached on an infield single, scoring Cam Devanney to even the game at three, and a Rafael Flores single gave the Indians a 4-3 lead. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre answered with one swing of the bat in the home half of the frame. Jose Rojas blasted his team-leading 21st homer, 420 feet to right field to square the game at four.

In the top of the ninth, a bases-loaded walk with two outs broke the tie, giving Indianapolis a 5-4 advantage. In the bottom of the ninth, Ismael Munguia and Omar Martinez walked and moved into scoring position on a Vivas sacrifice bunt, Rumfield scorched a two-run game-winning single to center for the 6-5 victory. Harrison Cohen earned the win and Eddy Yean took the loss.

AHOY- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hosts Indianapolis, the top affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, at PNC Field this week. Prior to Tuesday, the RailRiders had not faced the Indians since 2019. The all-time series dates back to the 1989 season when Indianapolis was in the American Association. The Indians bested the Red Barons in 10 of 17 meetings during the Triple-A Alliance era. Since Indianapolis joined the International League in 1998, the Red Barons/SWB Yankees/RailRiders have gone 92-76 in the series. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre holds a 51-42 series edge at home.

WORKING THEIR WAY BACK- Ryan Yarbrough and Fernando Cruz are scheduled to pitch on Major League Rehab Assignments tonight. Yarbrough was placed on the 15-Day Injured List retroactive to June 20, 2025, with a right oblique strain. New York signed the left-hander to a free agent contract on March 24 and he appeared in 16 games for the Yankees, including eight starts. Yarbrough has struck out 49 and walked 17 over 55.1 innings pitched this season. The 33-year-old was originally drafted by Seattle in 2014. Cruz was placed on the 15-Day Injured List retroactive to June 28, 2025, with a left oblique strain. The Yankees acquired Cruz along with former RaiRiders catcher Alex Jackson on December 20, 2024, in a trade with Cincinnati for catcher Jose Trevino. Cruz, 35, has pitched in 32 games for New York this season with a 2-3 mark and an ERA of 3.00.

WINNING WITH WINANS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is now 16-0 in games that Allan Winans has appeared in this year.

COWBOY UP- Duke Ellis has 14 multi-hit games this season, 13 of which have occurred in the second half. The outfielder is hitting .486 this month over 11 games played with seven multi-hit contests in August alone. Since the second half started, Ellis has also stolen 20 bases in 22 attempts.

WITHIN ONE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has gone 15-14 in one-run games this season.

WELCOME BACK- The Yankees have signed catcher Rob Brantly to a Minor League contract and assigned him to the RailRiders. Brantly was released by Miami on August 4, having appeared in three games for the Marlins and 12 for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp this season. Brantly spent 84 days on Miami's Injured List this season with a lat strain. The 36-year-old backstop played in 127 total games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2021 and 2022, hitting .277 with 10 home runs and 65 runs batted in. He starts his third RailRiders run three games shy of 1,000 in his Minor League career.

CLUBHOUSE LEADER- Jose Rojas hit his team-best 21st home run of the season last night. 2025 marks the fourth time Rojas has reached 20 or more home runs in a season in his eight-year Minor League affiliated career and the third straight season stateside where he has reached the mark (2022 & 2024 prior).

SERIES STUFF- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took four of seven in Allentown last week and has won or split 11 consecutive series since going 1-4 in Nashville from May 21 through 24. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has a league-best 45-19 record since the start of the Worcester series on May 27.

SECOND SEASON CHASE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is level with Syracuse for the second-half title with 34 games to go. The RailRiders and Mets meet for six games from August 26 through 31 at PNC Field.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York fell 4-1 to Minnesota Wednesday night. Cody Bellinger's third inning home run provided the lone tally of the night... Somerset beat Portland 6-3. Five players drove in runs for the Patriots... Hudson Valley shut out Aberdeen 1-0 in 10 innings. Juan Matheus singled in Owen Cobb for the win... Tampa took down Dunedin 13-6. on the strength of home runs from Wilson Rodriguez, Enmanuel Tejada and Roderick Arias.







