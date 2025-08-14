Iowa Falls to Worcester

Published on August 14, 2025 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (56-60) gave up four runs in the first inning and never caught back up as they fell to the Worcester Red Sox (60-56) by a 13-10 score tonight.

Worcester took a 4-0 lead in the first inning but Iowa responded as Chase Strumpf singled home a run.

Worcester took a 6-1 lead in the second but Iowa again cut the lead to 6-2 as Parker Chavers scored on a fielder's choice. In the third, Kevin Alcántara drove in a run with a double to make it 6-3.

The WooSox added two runs in the fourth and another run in the sixth to go up 9-3. In the seventh, Jonathon Long drove in a run and Strumpf added another to cut the lead to 9-5.

Worcester added four more runs in the eighth to take a 13-5 advantage. The I-Cubs came back in the ninth as Alcántara hit a solo home run, Strumpf scored on a groundout and Forrest Wall scored on a wild pitch to make it 13-8, Worcester. Triantos cut the lead to 13-10 with a two-run single but could not drive in more runs.

Iowa will play vs. Worcester on Friday for the four of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 7:08 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







