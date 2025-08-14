Bats Offense Silenced, Shut out by Stripers 1-0

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - One day after their scorching offense erupted for 14 runs on 21 hits, the Louisville Bats came to a screeching halt at the plate. While Louisville's arms contained the Gwinnett Stripers pretty well, without any run support it ultimately didn't matter as the Bats fell 1-0 on Thursday night at Coolray Field.

Making his debut with the Reds' organization and his first start in an American baseball league since 2021, Charlie Barnes (L, 0-1) took the mound for the Bats looking to keep their winning streak going. Immediately, Barnes worked into a jam though. Allowing a pair of singles that put runners on the corners with no outs, the Stripers had a prime opportunity to take their first lead of the series. Instead, a well-placed hot shot right at Levi Jordan doubled up the runner at first and Barnes halted Gwinnett's push by getting his first Bats strikeout.

Louisville put two runners on base in the second, but a strikeout stranded runners on first and second, stopping any scoring threat. The Stripers had a similar story in their half. Barnes again surrendered back-to-back singles, this time with two outs. Just like in the first, Barnes got a strikeout to keep the Stripers at bay.

Entering Thursday's contest, Gwinnett was still searching for its first lead of the series. After 20 innings in the backseat, the Stripers surged ahead thanks to a 403-foot solo shot from Jesús Bastidas in the third. Gwinnett looked to add on by working a two-out walk and slugging a ground-rule double into the Stripers bullpen. Blake Dunn's speed in center kept the Bats' deficit to a single run, snagging a liner laced to left center to strand the runners.

Barnes returned for the fourth, getting two quick outs before giving up a double down the third base line. In 3.2 frames, Barnes held Gwinnett to one run while scattering seven hits and punching out three. With Barnes' pitch count at 76, Yosver Zulueta relieved Barnes and got the final out.

Zulueta returned to the mound, fanning two and sitting Gwinnett down in order for a clean fifth. In the sixth, the Stripers threatened by putting runners on first and second, but Zulueta and the Bats shut down any rally attempt with an inning-ending double play.

On the other side, the Bats continued struggling to crack Stripers starter JR Ritchie (W, 2-0). Through six frames, Louisville managed just two hits and a walk off the righty. Against the Stripers' bullpen, the Bats hoped to find more success. They found no such luck, though.

Louisville couldn't generate much at the plate. But in the seventh when Connor Seabold lost his command, the Bats had an opportunity to strike back. Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Ryan Vilade were plunked on back-to-back pitches, but P.J. Higgins struck out, leaving the pair stranded.

The Bats' bullpen did their part, keeping Louisville's deficit at one. Connor Phillips made quick work of Gwinnett in the seventh, and Zach Maxwell escaped after giving up two singles thanks to a double play ball in the eighth.

Going into the top of the ninth down 1-0, the Bats had three outs to play with hoping their offense will finally show some sign of life. Louisville may have only trailed by one, but given their struggling offense, that felt somewhat insurmountable.

Wander Suero (S, 12) got the ball for Gwinnett in the ninth and quickly retired the first two he faced but was challenged by the Bats for the final out. A walk by Edwin Rios and a single from Encarnacion-Strand opened the door for Louisville. However, Vilade went down swinging to shut the door on a comeback.

The Bats were held to three hits, all singles, in the loss and turned three double plays on defense.

The Bats (51-66, 19-23 second half) continue their series against the Stripers (48-68, 19-22 second half) on Friday night at Coolray Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET with Nick Curran on the call for Talk Radio 1080.







