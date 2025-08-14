Robertson and White Shine But Redbirds Steal One Late
Published on August 14, 2025 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights were unable to close out the Memphis Redbirds on Thursday evening in a closely contested ballgame at Truist Field. Charlotte took a one-run lead into the final frame when Memphis belted a go-ahead, two-run Home Run for their first and only lead of the game. The Redbirds held on in the bottom of the ninth and the Knights were handed a 5-4 defeat.
Owen White delivered another strong pitching performance for the home team. The Knights right-hander spun four scoreless innings and escaped a critical jam in the third inning unscathed. Dominic Fletcher gave Charlotte an early lead when he raced home on a wild pitch after reaching third on a first-inning triple.
The Redbirds managed to tie the game in the sixth; however, Will Robertson crushed a two-run Homer and the Knights went in front 3-1. Again, Memphis clawed their way level with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning.
The contest remained tied until Jacob Gonzalez came through with a clutch RBI single that scored Korey Lee in the home half of the eighth. Unfortunately, the lead was not enough to secure the win.
Robertson and Matt Hogan both finished the night with two hits. On the pitching side, Wikelman Gonzalez and Fraser Ellard each pitched effectively out of the Knights bullpen behind White.
Charlotte will attempt to bounce back on Friday night with Game Four of the series scheduled for 7:04pm ET.
