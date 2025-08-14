Sounds Best Bulls 7-2

DURHAM, N.C. - Oliver Dunn's two-run homer in the sixth inning to put the Nashville Sounds up for good, defeating the Durham Bulls 7-2 at the DBAP on Thursday night.

Durham (23-16) held a 2-1 lead before Dunn connected against Bulls starter Logan Workman (L, 8-4) after a bunt single by Jared Oliva. The Sounds (19-23) scored twice more in the inning against reliever Garrett Acton to build a 5-2 lead. Nashville tacked on a run in the seventh and eighth.

The Bulls claimed a 1-0 lead in the second when Coco Montes scored on a double play grounder, then went back ahead 2-1 in the fifth on a sac fly from Tanner Murray.

Workman permitted three runs over his 5 1/3 inning start, but suffered his first loss since June 4th - a span of 11 starts.

Nashville collected 15 hits, including four from Oliva in the win. Durham managed seven, with Tres Barrera delivering two in his second game since he was brought back from Double-A Montgomery.

How It Happened: Nashville scored four times in the sixth on five hits against Workman and Acton. Following Dunn's homer, Workman was relieved by Acton. A single and double greeted Acton before a two-out, two-strike, two-run single by former Duke infielder Ethan Murray stretched the lead to 5-2.

What's Next: Jesse Scholtens (0-0, 3.60) is slated to start for Durham on Friday night against Bruce Zimmermann (6-6, 4.26) at 6:35 PM ET.







