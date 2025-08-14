Mets Go Quiet in 9-2 Loss to Red Wings on Thursday Night

Published on August 14, 2025 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets shortstop Jett Williams

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle) Syracuse Mets shortstop Jett Williams(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle)

Rochester, NY - The Syracuse Mets fell to the Rochester Red Wings, 9-2, on a sunny Thursday night at Innovative Field. The Mets have lost four of their last five games but still remain in first place in the International League second half standings.

Syracuse (61-56, 30-12) wasted no time to score its two runs, jumping on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning. Jett Williams led off with a double, Carson Benge walked, and Luisangel Acuña singled to load the bases. With Williams at third, Ryan Clifford grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring a run and giving the Mets a 1-0 lead. Next, Pablo Reyes hit a sacrifice fly to score Benge and put Syracuse ahead, 2-0.

Rochester (18-24, 25-6) retaliated in the bottom of the second, getting the first three hitters on base. Nick Schnell walked, Yohandy Morales singled, and Andrew Pinckney ripped an RBI single to score Schnell. During the play, Pinckney got caught in a rundown between first and second base, allowing Morales to score and tie the game 2-2.

After a scoreless third inning, the Red Wings stormed ahead in the fourth. To start the frame, Morales and Pinckney walked, then Trey Lipscomb hit a two-run double to put Rochester on top, 4-2. With one out, Nasim Nuñez reached on an error by the shortstop Acuña, scoring Lipscomb to make it 5-2. Then, Christian Franklin hit a two-run homer to extend the Red Wings lead, 7-2.

In the later innings, Rochester added a pair of insurance runs. An RBI single by Schnell in the sixth and a sacrifice fly from Jackson Cluff in the eighth totaled up a 9-2 game.

On the mound, starter Brandon Sproat struggled, pitching three and one-third innings, allowing five earned runs, and striking out six batters. Reliever Eduardo Herrera made his Triple-A debut and pitched three innings of one-run ball.

Syracuse continues a six-game series with Rochester on Friday night with game four. Left-hander Brandon Waddell is scheduled to start for the Mets opposite right-hander Bryce Conley for the Red Wings. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Images from this story







International League Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.