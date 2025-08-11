New York Mets Promote Four Top Prospects to First-Place Syracuse Mets

SYRACUSE, NY - The first-place Syracuse Mets are adding four of the top players in the New York Mets' minor league system to Syracuse's roster. The New York Mets have promoted prospects Jett Williams, Jonah Tong, Carson Benge, and Ryan Clifford from the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday. Those four players join Nolan McLean and Brandon Sproat in Syracuse to give the Triple-A Mets six of the New York Mets' top six prospects.

Jett Williams is the top-ranked player in the Mets' organization, according to MLB Pipeline. The 21-year-old hit .281 with Binghamton his season with 37 RBIs, ten home runs, 29 doubles, five triples, 32 stolen bases, and an .867 on-base plus slugging percentage. Williams ranks in the top ten in the Double-A Eastern League in batting average, on-base percentage, OPS, hits, doubles, walks, extra-base hits, runs scored, and stolen bases. The Texas native missed most of last year with an injury but ended 2024 with Syracuse where he went 8-for-22 in six games played. Williams was selected by the Mets in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Jonah Tong is ranked as the second-best player and top pitcher in the Mets' system, per MLB Pipeline. Tong has dominated Double-A this season, leading all of minor league baseball with 162 strikeouts, which is 27 more than the next closest player. Tong also leads the Eastern League with a 1.59 ERA which is more than a full run better than the next closest player, held by Tong's teammate Jack Wenninger with a 2.79 ERA. Tong leads the league with a .143 batting average against and a 0.92 WHIP (Walks plus hits per inning pitched). The 22-year-old was drafted by the Mets in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Carson Benge has seen the quickest rise amongst this group of promotees. The 22-year-old was New York's first round pick in 2024 out of Oklahoma State. After hitting .302 with a .897 OPS in 60 games with High-A Brooklyn, Benge was promoted to Double-A Binghamton on June 23rd. Since the time of his promotion to Double-A, Benge ranked top four in the Double-A Eastern League in batting average (.317), home runs (8), RBIs (23), on-base percentage (.407), slugging percentage (.571), OPS (.978), hits (40), extra-base hits (13), and runs (28) in just 32 games played. MLB Pipeline ranks Benge as the fourth-best player in the Mets' organization.

Ryan Clifford is the seventh-ranked prospect in the Mets' system, according to MLB Pipeline. Clifford leads the Eastern League with 24 home runs and 75 RBIs while ranking second with 63 walks, and fifth with an .848 OPS. Clifford's 24 home runs rank fifth in all of minor league baseball. The Mets acquired Clifford from the Houston Astros with Drew Gilbert in exchange for Justin Verlander on August 1, 2023.

The Syracuse Mets have a 60-54 overall record in 2025, including a 29-10 record in the second half of the season which is good for first place in the International League second half standings. The Mets begin a six-game series at the Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday, August 12th before returning home to NBT Bank Stadium for six games against the Indianapolis Indians from August 19th to August 24th.

