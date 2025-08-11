Wiemer Takes Home Player of the Week

August 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp outfielder Joey Wiemer has been named the International League Player of the Week for the week of August 5-10, Minor League Baseball announced Monday. Wiemer is the first Jumbo Shrimp player to earn a weekly honor in during the 2025 campaign.

After being claimed off waivers by the Marlins on August 4, 2025, Wiemer started Wednesday's game against Nashville with a pair of home runs in his first two at-bats with the Jumbo Shrimp. Wiemer went 8-for-17, slashing .471/.609/1.000/1.609 with two home runs, nine RBIs and five walks. That effort helped Jacksonville notch their fourth series sweep of 2025, the first time since at least 2005 where a Jacksonville team has posted at least four series sweeps in one season.

A native of Sylvania, Ohio, the 26-year-old outfielder has previously spent time with the Kansas City Royals organization in 2025. In 72 games with Triple-A Omaha, he's clubbed nine home runs while driving in 38 RBIs in 72 games.

He spent the 2024 season between the Brewers and Reds organizations, playing with both major league clubs as well as Triple-A Nashville and Triple-A Louisville. In Triple-A, the former Bearcat slashed .224/.351/.312/.663 with three home runs and 24 RBIs.

Wiemer was drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB draft by the Brewers out of the University of Cincinnati. His first season in pro ball was split between Low-A Carolina and High-A Wisconsin. In 109 games, the righty hit .295/.403/.556/.958 with 27 home runs and 77 RBIs. Following another 20-home run campaign between Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville in 2022, the Ohio native made his major league debut for Milwaukee on April 1, 2023, at Chicago (N.L.). He went 1-for-2 with a double.







