August 17: Team Autograph Day with a Team Photo Giveaway, Kids Run the Bases

August 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Here's your chance to meet the Herd as the Bisons will hold their fan-favorite Team Autograph Day on Sunday, August 17 before the game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at 1:05 p.m. We're opening the ballpark early at the special time of 11:30 a.m. with a Team Photo Giveaway to the first 1,500 fans in attendance, presented by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Plus, we've got a chance for you to throw the Ceremonial First Pitch before the game and Kids Run the Bases after the contest!

This is the best chance to fill out that autograph book giveaway from early in the season or get that foul ball you caught last homestand signed by the player that hit it. Or, just fill up the 2025 Team Photo you get at the gate with as many signatures as you can! Once the ballpark gates open at 11:30 a.m. and you get your giveaway, fans can head down to the field from the 3B side of Sahlen Field where many of the Bisons players and coaches will take part in a pre-game autograph session running from 11:40 a.m. until 12:05 p.m. (weather permitting).

Plus, the game on August 17 is not just Team Autograph Day... it's also a WNY Immediate Care Family Funday at Sahlen Field. We'll have a Mascot Meet n' Greet in the concourse following the autograph session as well as great kids activities. Of course, no Funday is complete with out the postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

Join us at the ballpark and we'll see you at Team Autograph Day on Sunday, August 17.

Win the Game's Ceremonial First Pitch

Have you always wanted to throw out the Ceremonial First Pitch prior to a Bisons game? Here's your chance to win the opportunity PLUS help the community. The Bisons have once again teamed up with Leveling The Playing Field for a Used Sports Equipment Drive prior to the game on August 17.

Donations of new/gently used sports equipment from all sports will be accepted at a special Leveling Up the Playing Field donation table next to the Sahlen Field Box Office. All fans that make a donation will receive entry to win the chance to throw the Ceremonial First Pitch that day!

So clean out your garages and clear the yard of gently used sporting equipment so that ALL kids have the opportunity to play sports! To learn more about LPF, please visit www.levelingtheplayingfield.org, visit them on Instagram @lpfwny or call 716-217-1875..







International League Stories from August 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.