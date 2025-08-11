Wetherholt Named Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month for July

August 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The St. Louis Cardinals today announced their selections for Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month for June, with Memphis Redbirds (AAA) infielder JJ Wetherholt and Peoria Chiefs (High-A) left-handed starting pitcher Braden Davis taking home the honors.

Wetherholt, 22, slashed .306/.395/.708 with seven home runs, 16 RBI, 18 runs scored, 14 extra-base hits and 10 walks in 19 games played with Memphis (14g) and Double-A Springfield. He ranked first among all Cardinals qualified minor leaguers in HR, OPS (1.103), runs scored, hits (22), extra-base hits and total bases (51). His outstanding month included an extra-inning walk-off single on July 1 vs. Northwest Arkansas, his first career multi-homer games on July 6 and July 23, and career-high four-hit game on July 18 at Toledo. He also led off back-to-back games with a home run on July 22 & 23.

"July was the perfect example of JJ being JJ! Although he worked through multiple 'changes', many things stayed consistent from an offensive profile standpoint," said Cardinals Director of Player Development Larry Day. "While JJ made the jump from Springfield to Memphis, he continued to be very productive offensively: impacting the baseball with a quality contact exit velocity of 106 mph, quality contact launch angle at 16.4 degrees, and making contact 76.4% of the time. From a process standpoint, he has assimilated into the Memphis group nicely and always has a plan when he steps in the box. He's also been putting in the work at third base and looks to be getting more comfortable there each game played."

Selected with the 7th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of West Virigina University, the club's consensus top prospect and Baseball America's 5th-ranked overall prospect also participated in the MLB All-Star Futures Game on July 12. The Mars, Pa. product went 1-for-4 with a double out of the leadoff spot as one of only two NL starters to play the entire game. On the season, Wetherholt is slashing .299/.417/.505 with 13 home runs, 19 doubles, 47 RBI and 58 runs scored with more walks (56) than strikeouts (54) in 83 games played.







