Bisons Epic 12-Game Homestand Begins Tuesday with Polish Festival Night, Fireworks

August 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

On Tuesday night, the Bisons and their fans will begin a 12-game in 13-day epic homestand that will include NINE Giveaway Days, FIVE Fireworks Show's and a collection of new and returning events that are sure to be the highlight of the summer at Sahlen Field.

The Herd's two-week homestand starts with this week's six-game series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and includes the ALL NEW Celebrity-Look-a-Like Honda fridaynightbash!® (6:35 p.m.), as the team has taken their popular in-game feature and turned into a whole night where fans can win great prizes in a number of celebrity categories. Saturday marks the return of Super Hero Night (6:35 p.m.) with Fan Costumers, a Comic Book Giveaway and postgame Fireworks, presented by Nickel City Comic Con. And the weekend wraps up with another fan-favorite, Team Autograph Day & Team Photo Giveaway (1:05 p.m.), presented by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Leading off, the homestand starts Tuesday night (6:35 p.m.) with Polish Festival Night, featuring even more Fireworks and a pregame Club Level Party with live music, dancers, and great Polish food specials, presented by Connect Life.

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday, August 12 vs. Lehigh Valley (6:35 p.m. | Gates 5:30 p.m.)

- Polish Festival Night, presented by Connect Life. Pregame Club Level Party featuring live music from Seven, dancing from the Krakowiacy Dancers of Eugenia Dance Studio, and Polish Sausage and Alexandra's Pierogi Dinner Specials (while supplies last).

-Postgame Fireworks, presented by Connect Life.

- TWOsday, presented by TasteNY., Sahlen's Hot Dogs are just $2 each all game.

Wednesday, August 13 vs. Lehigh Valley (1:05 p.m. | Gates 12:00 p.m.)

- Strike Out Cancer Day, presented by WNY MRI. Basket Raffle of over 25 baskets, including autographed items from the Bills, Sabres and Bisons, to support Breast Cancer Network and the American Cancer Society. Fans can take their photos in "The Big Pink Chair," from American Cancer Society.

- Win-It Wednesday, presented by Northwest Bank. Prizes to be handed out throughout the game, including game-used baseballs/items, concessions, tickets, a Bisons jersey and the chance to throw the game's ceremonial first pitch.

Thursday, August 14 vs. Lehigh Valley (6:35 p.m. | Gates 5:30 p.m.)

-'Wing Night,' presented by the National Buffalo Wing Festival. Ceremonial First Pitch from The Wing King, Drew Cerza. Wing Specials (4 for $10, while supplies last) at Section 108 of the ballpark.

- Tops Dog Day at the Park. All dogs are allowed in for free with any ticket purchase by their owners.

- Throwback Thursday, presented by AAA Insurance. Celebrating the return of the National Buffalo Wing Festival (Aug. 30-31) to Sahlen Field for the first time in six years.

Friday, August 15 vs. Lehigh Valley (6:35 p.m. | Happy Hour 5:00 p.m.)

- Celebrity Look-a-Like Night. Bisons fans can win great prizes when they come dressed as their favorite stars. Categories will include "Best Actor/Actress Look-a-Like," "Best Musician," "Best Sports Star," "Best Celebrity (other)," "Best Fictional Characters," and "Best in Show." Photos on the Bisons Red Carpet.

- Honda fridaynightbash!® with postgame Fireworks

-Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour: $4 Craft Beer and Food Specials from 5-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 16 vs. Lehigh Valley (6:35 p.m. | Gates 5:30 p.m.)

- Super Hero Night, presented by Nickel City Comic Con. Pregame Comic Book Giveaway to the first 2,500 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. (5:30 p.m.). Pictures with Fan Costumers throughout the game and postgame Fireworks.

- Hall of Fame Night & Induction Dinner: Pregame Dinner & Ceremony in the Consumer's Pub at the Park starting at 4:30 p.m. featuring the Hall's Class of 2025, INF Jolbert Cabrera and announcer Greg Brown. No additional fee other than purchasing the all-you-can-eat buffet. Reservations at (716) 846-2100.

- Labatt-urday Night: Fans can enjoy $4 Labatt's Blue & Blue Light from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Special in-game prizes from Labatt's and fans have the chance to win 'Beer for a Year' if a Bisons player hits a home run off the inflatable Labatt beer can in right field.

Sunday, August 17 vs. Lehigh Valley (1:05 p.m. | SPECIAL TIME 11:30 a.m.)

- Team Autograph Day, presented Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Ballpark gates will open early at 11:30 a.m. for fans to make their way onto the field for a pregame Team Autograph Session from 11:40 a.m. - 12:05 p.m.

- Team Photo Giveaway to the first 1,500 fans in attendance, presented by Roswell Park.

-Funday Sunday, presented by WNY Immediate Care. Pregame Mascot Meet n' Greet after the autograph session and special activities for kids all game long.

-Postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

- Used Sports Equipment Drive before the game with Leveling the Playing Field. Fans have the chance to win the game's ceremonial first pitch with any donation.







