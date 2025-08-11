Omaha Storm Chasers Homestand Preview: August 12 to 17 vs. St. Paul

August 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 12 VS. ST. PAUL SAINTS

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | GATES: 5:30 P.M.

RHP John Gant (3-3, 6.27 ERA) vs. RHP Taj Bradley (0-0, 1.50 ERA)

PITCH IN FOR THE PANTRY: Bring three cans of non-perishable food items and receive one Leonard Management McDonald's berm ticket. Donations benefit NeighborGood Pantry. This is the final night of our July-August Pitch in for the Pantry challenge. If we collect 500 more canned food donations and meet our goal of 1,500, we'll slime our team president, Martie Cordaro! | Presented by Conagra Brands

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 13 VS. ST. PAUL SAINTS

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | GATES: 5:30 P.M.

RHP Chandler Champlain (3-8, 7.88 ERA) vs. LHP Kendy Rojas (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your dog to the park and sit in the berm or Section 101. All dogs must be registered before entry. | Presented by MERCK Animal Health

LIBRARY NIGHT: Complete the summer reading program at participating Omaha metro libraries to receive a ticket voucher to this game. | Presented by Bellevue University

THURSDAY, AUGUST 14 VS. ST. PAUL SAINTS

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | GATES: 5:30 P.M.

RHP Luinder Avila (2-2, 4.67 ERA) vs. RHP Marco Raya (1-8, 6.42 ERA)

SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE: As a part of our Chasers Community Week, bring 3 new school supply items and receive a free Leonard Management McDonald's Berm ticket. | Presented by UScellular

$3 THURSDAY: Get tickets, 12 oz Busch Light cans, and select concessions for $3 each, while supplies last. Tickets are $3.00 at the Werner Park box office or $5.16 when purchased online. | Presented by Pinnacle Bank

FRIDAY, AUGUST 15 VS. ST. PAUL SAINTS

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | GATES: 5:30 P.M.

RHP Stephen Kolek (1-1, 2.92 ERA) vs. RHP Andrew Morris (2-4, 4.27 ERA)

STAND UP TO CANCER NIGHT: Explore the concourse and discover local organizations dedicated to fighting cancer, supporting survivors, and spreading awareness as a part of our Community Celebration Series.

WIENERMOBILE APPEARANCE: The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be parked out in front of Werner Park for photos!

FIREWORKS FRIDAY: Stick around after the game for a fireworks show!

SATURDAY, AUGUST 16 VS. ST. PAUL SAINTS

FIRST PITCH: 6:05 P.M. | GATES: 5:00 PM

LHP Dallas Keuchel (2-1, 3.90 ERA) vs. RHP Mick Abel (0-0, 0.96 ERA)

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT: Come out to Werner Park where we will pay tribute to active and retired military members as part of our Community Celebration Series. From gates open to 5 minutes after the 7 th inning stretch, we are auctioning off the game-worn, autographed patriotic jerseys. Our second-to-last jersey auction of the year will also include a team-signed jersey and a game-worn, autographed Jac Caglianone jersey. All proceeds from the auction will benefit Moving Veterans Forward, a local organization that helps homeless veterans in Iowa and Nebraska find housing. | Presented by Cobalt Credit Union

SUNDAY, AUGUST 17 VS. ST. PAUL SAINTS

FIRST PITCH: 5:05 P.M. | GATES: 4:00 PM

RHP John Gant (3-3, 6.27 ERA) vs. RHP Taj Bradley (0-0, 1.50 ERA)

LIBRARY NIGHT: Complete the summer reading program at participating Omaha metro libraries to receive a ticket voucher to this game. | Presented by Bellevue University

BLAIR, BENNINGTON & FREMONT COMMUNITY NIGHT: We invite fans from the Blair, Bennington, and Fremont areas out to Werner Park. | Presented by Leonard Management McDonald's

FAMILY FUNDAY - WILDLIFE ENCOUNTERS: Fun for the whole family, featuring Wildlife Encounters! | Presented by Nebraska Medicine

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Kids 12 and under are invited to run the bases after the game. | Presented by YMCA of Greater Omaha

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Nick Badders brings you the play-by-play action from Werner Park this week and you can watch all 6 games on MiLB TV or Bally Sports Live. The entire series can also be heard on the Omaha Storm Chasers Baseball Network, with audio of all games on Mixlr and NewsTalk 1290 KOIL.

YOU AND ME GOT A WHOLE LOT OF HISTORY

ALL-TIME SERIES: 52-53 (.505)

IN 2024: 9-9 (.500)

LAST SERIES AT WERNER PARK: May 25-June 1, 3-3

LAST SERIES AT CHS FIELD: April 8-13, 3-3

...AND THEY WERE TEAMMATES

DIAMOND DAWGS: Omaha RHP Eric Cerantola and St. Paul LHP Christian MacLeod spent their collegiate careers together on Mississippi State's pitching staff. Cerantola and MacLeod were freshman when the Bulldogs competed in the 2019 Men's College World Series. The team returned to the MCWS in 2021 and won the program's first National Championship. Later that year, the pair were both selected in the 5th round of the 2021 MLB Draft, Cerantola 139th overall by the Royals and MacLeod 159th overall by the Twins.

SURF CITY USA

Omaha 1B/OF Nick Pratto and St. Paul RHP Noah Davis both hail from Huntington Beach, California. The pair attended Huntington Beach High School, and while they never played together, Davis graduated in 2015, just one year before Pratto transferred to join the Oilers baseball team. During his time at HBHS, Pratto earned Sunset League Player of the Year accolades and was a multi-season All-County selection.

FUN IS GOOD

Omaha INF Diego Castillo spent the bulk of the 2024 season with the Saints, playing 110 games for St. Paul with a .260 average (100-for-385). Castillo also appeared in 4 MLB games with the Minnesota Twins in July 2024, going 2-for-6 in the Majors. He tied for the 2024 Saints team lead with 22 doubles and his 60 walks were ranked 3rd. Castillo began 2025 with the Syracuse Mets before being traded to Kansas City and assigned to Omaha in May 2025.

Omaha LHP Dallas Keuchel made 6 starts for St. Paul in 2023, before finishing the year with 10 appearances in the big leagues for the Twins. Keuchel was named the IL's Pitcher of the Month in July, with a 0.96 ERA (3 ER in 28.0 IP), featuring 6.0 scoreless innings at Omaha on July 22. His contact selected by the Twins on August 3, totaling 37.2 innings in the Majors with Minnesota. Keuchel signed a Minor League contract with the Royals on July 9 and has now made 6 starts for Omaha.







