Clippers 2026 Schedule Released

August 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The Columbus Clippers announced the 2026 schedule with a fun look at each of the opponents coming to Huntington Park next season. When people think of the Clippers, they think of of hot dogs. From Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dogs to the nightly Hot Dog Race between Kelly Ketchup, Mickey Mustard, and Rickey Relish.

A few notes about the 2026 Clippers schedule:

- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, will make their first trip to Columbus since 2023. The Clippers were a Yankees affiliate from 1979 to 2006.

- 24 of the last 36 games are at home. The Clippers may be set up for a run to the postseason over the final stretch of 2026.

- The March 31, 2026 home opener will be the first ever regular season game at Huntington Park in the month of March.

Information on 2026 ticket packages will be available throughout the fall and winter by contacting the Clippers or visiting ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from August 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.