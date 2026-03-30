Columbus Artist Mekka Don Debuts Clippers Anthem

Published on March 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







This season there will be a new sound to each Clippers victory at Huntington Park, thanks to Columbus artist and long-time Clippers fan Mekka Don. The musician, and former Ohio State Buckeyes football player, has created a new way to celebrate wins with the "Clipp Clapp".

Mekka Don has been featured on MTV, VH1.com, ESPN, Bossip, and several other media outlets. The Columbus-native has built a name for himself creating anthems for Ohio sports teams. In July 2024, Mekka Don released an Officially Licensed Ohio State anthem entitled "Buckle Up" to great fanfare. The Ohio State football team runs out to the song out of halftime for every home game.

Clipp Clap will play upon each Clippers win at Huntington Park.







International League Stories from March 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.