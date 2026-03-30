Bulls Open 2026 Season with Six-Game Homestand against IronPigs

Published on March 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Tuesday, March 31 vs. IronPigs ¬Â¨

First Pitch: 6:45 PM ¬Â¨

Gates Open: 5:30 PM ¬Â¨

Game Sponsor: Towne Properties ¬Â¨

Promotion: Opening Night - Celebrate the start of the 2026 season. Enjoy pre-game festivities and the start of what hopes to be another championship season in the Bull City.

Game Highlights: Champ the Bat Dog - Champ, the younger brother of the beloved Ripken the Bat Dog, returns to the DBAP in 2026 as everyone's goodest boy!

Wednesday, April 1 vs. IronPigs ¬Â¨

First Pitch: 6:45 PM ¬Â¨

Gates Open: 5:30 PM ¬Â¨

Game Highlights: Enjoy a classic weekday night at the ballpark-no April Fools, just great baseball against the Triple-A Affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Thursday, April 2 vs. IronPigs ¬Â¨

First Pitch: 6:45 PM ¬Â¨

Gates Open: 5:30 PM ¬Â¨

Game Sponsor: Scooter's Coffee ¬Â¨

Promotion: Dollar Dogs + Bark in the Park - Bring your furry friends for a fun night at the ballpark! Sahlen's Hot dogs just $1, plus special seating for pups and their humans.

Game Highlights: Bring the whole family, including your dog! Bark in the Park returns for 2026 with reserved seating in the Outfield and Lawn areas. Human tickets: $10.75 | Dog tickets: $5.50. Presented by VEG ER for Pets.

Friday, April 3 vs. IronPigs ¬Â¨

First Pitch: 6:45 PM ¬Â¨

Gates Open: 5:30 PM ¬Â¨

Game Sponsor: Rand Coca-Cola ¬Â¨

Promotion: Friday Night Fireworks + Copa de la Diversión - Celebrate culture, community, and baseball! Stay after the game for fireworks in the sky.

Game Highlights: Copa de la Diversión ("Fun Cup") is a season-long event series celebrating the culture and values of local Hispanic communities. Join us for a night of culture, community, and baseball! Fireworks presented by BIOMÉRIEUX.

Saturday, April 4 vs. IronPigs ¬Â¨

First Pitch: 6:45 PM ¬Â¨

Gates Open: 5:30 PM ¬Â¨

Game Sponsor: EmergeOrtho ¬Â¨

Promotion: Bull Durham Night - Celebrate the classic baseball movie! Cheer on the Bull Durham Racers and enjoy a night full of racing excitement and baseball fun.

Game Highlights: Featuring the Bull Durham Racers. Plus, Champ the Bat Dog returns to the DBAP as everyone's favorite good boy!

Sunday, April 5 vs. IronPigs ¬Â¨

First Pitch: 5:05 PM ¬Â¨

Gates Open: 3:00 PM ¬Â¨

Game Sponsor: Braswell Family Farms ¬Â¨

Promotion: Easter at the DBAP + Egg Hunt - Gates open early so hop to the ballpark for an on-field Easter egg hunt and enjoy the game afterward.

Game Highlights: Register at durhambulls.com to join us for a pre-game, on-field Easter egg hunt! Easter Picnic packages available. Plus, Kids Run the Bases every Sunday post-game (weather and field conditions permitting).

Tickets for all 2026 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.







International League Stories from March 30, 2026

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