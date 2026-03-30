Statue Unveiled Immortalizing Legendary Ken Schnacke

Published on March 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - As he prepares to embark on his 50th and final season with the Columbus Clippers, President Emeritus Ken Schnacke was honored in a special ceremony with the unveiling of a statue outside the Huntington Park Home Plate Entrance. Friends, family, colleagues, and supporters turned out to pay tribute to Ken on the Sunday prior to the 2026 home opener.

Ken Schnacke has been a cornerstone of the Clippers organization, dedicating five decades to the team beginning in the winter of 1976. Over that time, Ken advanced through the organization to become President and General Manager, a title he held for 35 years, longer than anyone in franchise history.

Ken has been inducted into both the Columbus Baseball Hall of Fame and the International League Hall of Fame. He was also the IL Executive of the Year three times and helped lead the Clippers to numerous industry awards over the years.

The team won 22 division/league titles, including a record 11 Governors' Cup championships and two Triple-A National titles.

He was part of the completion of the refurbished Franklin County Stadium when it reopened in 1977. Then 32 years later, he was an integral part of the design and development of Huntington Park when the team relocated to the Arena District.

The Columbus Clippers have become an important part of the central Ohio community, being recognized as a wonderful source of affordable and friendly fan entertainment.

Besides Clippers baseball, these two facilities have hosted many other events over the years that have brought thousands of fans to the parks.

Ken always felt that one of his biggest accomplishments was assembling a wonderful staff that ran these facilities and oversaw all the amazing events that took place over the years. Together they became a "family" that worked tirelessly together to make the ballpark experience such a special one in central Ohio. Moving forward, Ken hopes that this legacy will carry on throughout the coming years.







International League Stories from March 30, 2026

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