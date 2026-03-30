Syracuse Mets Move Opening Day Game Start to 3:05 p.m.

Published on March 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets have adjusted the home opener up one hour, to a first pitch at 3:05 p.m. The adjustment is an attempt to give the team the best chance of getting the game in due to the weather forecast. Gates will open as planned at 2:00 p.m.

All tickets for tomorrow's contest will remain valid, and this change will not impact the Syracuse Mets' scheduled promotions, including a Knit Trapper Hat Giveaway presented by Gannon Pest Control for the first 2000 fans, the Amazin' Giveaway Pack, Taco Tuesday, or Jeff the Magic Man.

Parking lots will open at their regularly scheduled time.

Fans are encouraged to follow the Syracuse Mets social media channels for updates and additional information.







International League Stories from March 30, 2026

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