Jumbo Shrimp Alumni De Los Santos, Pushard Make MLB Debuts

Published on March 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp infielder Deyvison De Los Santos and right-handed pitcher Matt Pushard made their major league debuts on Sunday, becoming the first Jacksonville alumni to debut in The Show in 2026.

De Los Santos went 1-for-2 with a double for Miami in the Marlins' 4-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies at loanDepot park. Pushard tossed 1.0 inning for St. Louis in the Cardinals' 11-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Busch Stadium.

A 22-year old from Santo Domingo, De Los Santos was originally signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 2, 2019 as an international free agent. After reaching Double-A Amarillo and Triple-A Reno in 2024, De Los Santos was traded along with outfielder Andrew Pintar to Miami in exchange for left-handed pitcher A.J. Puk. The 2024 campaign was De Los Santos bat a combined .294/.343/.571/.914 with a Minor League Baseball-leading 40 home runs and 120 RBIs. He also led MiLB in total bases (307) while ranking in the top 20 in the minors in hits (2nd, 158), extra-base hits (T-2nd, 67), slugging percentage (5th, .571), OPS (10th, .914) and runs scored (18th, 89).

De Los Santos played in 107 games with Jacksonville in 2025, hitting .241/.311/.363/.674 with 12 home runs and 54 RBIs. He homered on Friday in the 2026 season opener for the Jumbo Shrimp against the Rochester Red Wings prior to getting called up by the Marlins.

A 28-year old from Bangor, Maine, Pushard signed with the Marlins in 2022 as an undrafted free agent following a six-year career at the University of Maine. The right-hander made his way to the Jumbo Shrimp for one game in 2024 before becoming a key piece to the club's Triple-A National Championship run in 2025. Pushard pitched in 49 games for Jacksonville in 2025, finishing in a tie for sixth in appearances in the International League. He posted a 4-5 record and 3.61 ERA in 62.1 innings, yielding only 49 hits while striking out 73 against 23 walks. Following the season, Pushard was selected by St. Louis in the Rule 5 draft.

De Los Santos and Pushard are the first former Jumbo Shrimp to debut in the major leagues in 2026. Nineteen former Jacksonville players made their major league debut during the 2025 campaign, and 1,058 players have played both for Jacksonville and in the major leagues. The history of Minor League Baseball in Jacksonville dates back to 1904.







International League Stories from March 30, 2026

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