WooSox Drop Wild One to Syracuse, 10-8 to Close out Season-Opening Series

Published on March 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Worcester, MA - The Worcester Red Sox (1-2) battled back from an early 6-0 deficit to take the lead before eventually falling to the Syracuse Mets, 10-8 on a crisp, sun-whipped Sunday afternoon at Polar Park. The WooSox dropped 2 of the 3 games during their season-opening series against the Mets.

The back and forth game featured 18 runs on 16 hits with 14 walks (10 for WooSox batters) along with 3 hit batsmen, 8 stolen bases, and 4 errors (all by the WooSox). 11 pitchers were used (7 by Syracuse) and there were a combined 330 pitches in the 3 hour & 4 minute affair.

Payton Tolle, coming off an impressive big league spring training with the Red Sox (allowing 3 runs in 10.2 innings with 13 strikeouts), made his first start of the young season and was not involved in the decision after allowing 6 runs (4 earned) in 4-innings. Tolle made a rapid rise through the Red Sox system during his first professional season in 2025 going from Single-A Greenville in April to making his Major League debut on August 29 at Fenway Park against Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes. At just 22 years, 301 days old, Payton was the fourth youngest pitcher to start a game in the American League last season. The 6'6", 250 lbs. southpaw was Boston's 2nd round pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft and enters this season ranked as Boston's top prospect by Baseball America.

Tolle's start on Sunday began well with a 1-2-3 top of the 1st inning with two strikeouts, but he would allow 2 runs in the 2nd inning on a 2-out, 2-run double by Syracuse catcher Hayden Senger. The Mets would score 4 times in the 3rd inning. Nick Morabito led the frame with a walk followed by a single from Ryan Clifford and both runners executed a double steal. After a strikeout, Jose Rojas lifted a routine fly to left field that dropped in for an error allowing one run to score. Former Red Sox Christian Arroyo followed with an RBI single and Christian Pache delivered a 2-out, 2-run single to cap the 4-run inning and make it 6-0 Mets.

The WooSox cut the deficit in half with three runs in the bottom of the 3rd. 1B Matt Lloyd and SS Vinny Capra walked to set the stage for lead-off batter RF Braiden Ward (2 hits, 1 BB, 2 RBI, 2 runs, 1 SB) who ripped an RBI single to center for Worcester's first hit of the game. Catcher Mikey Gasper (3-for-5) was next and he stroked an RBI double to the wall in right center field to score Capra. Ward came home on an RBI groundout by 3B Mikey Romero and the WooSox were back in the game down, 6-3 after three eventful innings.

Tolle came back out for the 4th inning and had a sharp 1-2-3 frame that concluded with his 6th strikeout of his outing. His final line - 4 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO - on 71 pitches (47 for strikes).

Worcester's comeback continued in the bottom half of the inning when Ward delivered his second straight RBI single scoring Lloyd who walked for his second straight plate appearance. The Sox pulled to within a run in the bottom of the 5th when Lloyd walked for the third consecutive time to force in Romero who led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch. Worcester's momentum carried to the 6th inning when they took their first lead of the game thanks to an RBI double by Romero and an RBI single by Nate Eaton to put the Sox up, 7-6.

While the WooSox mounted their comeback, Zach Kelly turned in a strong relief outing allowing just 1 hit over 2 scoreless innings. However, Syracuse broke the string of 7 straight WooSox runs by regaining the lead in the top of the 8th with two unearned runs. The inning included two WooSox errors, two walks, and a hit batsman.

The Mets lead was short-lived as the Sox quickly tied matters at 8-8 with a run in the bottom of the 8th. Ward led with a walk, stole second, went to third on a sharp single by Gasper, and came home with the equalizer on a sac fly by Romero.

Syracuse snapped the tie by scoring twice in the top of the 9th inning. Arroyo led with a double off the Worcester Wall and scored ahead of a 2-run HR by Mets LF Jihwan Bae. Kyle Keller (1.1 IP, 2 R) took the loss while the win went to former WooSox Joe Jacques. Austin Warren, who snuffed out a WooSox 9th inning rally (the Sox put two on to begin the inning) earned the save.

The WooSox will fly to the (warmer confines?) of the Midwest during tomorrow (Monday's) off-day when they make their second-ever trip to the State of Minnesota. Worcester will face the St. Paul Saints (AAA-Minnesota Twins) for 6-games beginning Tuesday through Friday nights all at 7:37 pm and then over the weekend on Saturday and Easter Sunday at 3:07 pm. (All game times listed for the series in St. Paul are Eastern Daylight Time).

Tuesday's first road game of the year can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM, The Pike 100.1 FM, and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network with Alex Jensen on the call. LHP T.J. Sikkema will make his Red Sox organization debut against St. Paul lefty Christian MacLeod.

Worcester will start their first extended series at home on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:05 pm with the opener of 6-game set against the Columbus Clippers (AAA-Cleveland) that will last from April 7-12 at Polar Park.







International League Stories from March 30, 2026

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