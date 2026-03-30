34th Season of Saints Baseball Begins with a Weeklong Homestand from March 31-April 5 Promoting the Power of Fun

Published on March 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - And away we go. The winter hibernation is finally over and spring has officially sprung. That can mean only one thing: St. Paul Saints Baseball is underway. We'll keep you warm, even on the coldest of early spring nights, with our magnetic personalities. Don't be fooled by the hilarity of these promotions because we're not putting all our eggs in one basket during the first homestand of the season. There will be plenty of incredible ideas throughout the season, but we encourage you to get out of the house and join us at CHS Field because baseball is back during the opening homestand from March 31-April 5.

Tuesday, March 31 vs. Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox), 6:37 p.m. - White Jersey Hoodie Giveaway (1,000) presented by CHS It's cold in Minnesota in March and April. There is no getting around that. Maybe we get lucky and it's a beautiful 60-degree day, but we're playing the odds here. Of course, we could have handed out one earmuff or just sleeves to complete your vest ensemble, but we want to make sure you're nice and toasty during the chillier times at a Saints game. That's why we present to you state-of-the-art jersey hoodies to keep you warm. The first of two will be given away on Opening Night, with a white jersey hoodie handed out to the first 1,000 fans, presented by CHS. Find out the best places to visit during the spring and summer on a Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, April 1 vs. Worcester Red Sox, 6:37 p.m. - April Fools' Day, The Ultimate Prank Game Change your family members' phone language to Mandarin. Fill up a friend's car with balloons. Take a screenshot of a coworker's desktop, set it as their wallpaper, and then hide all their actual desktop icons. They will click endlessly on the "icons" with no response. Whatever your definition of humor is, today is your day. Expect us to pull some fast ones on our fans, the players, or even our interns. There's no better baseball prank than asking some unsuspecting first-timer to go get the keys to the batters box. It's a classic prank. Pull off some incredible April Fools' Day pranks around the state during our Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, April 2 vs. Worcester Red Sox, 6:37 p.m. - National Peanut Butter & Jelly Day This is the perfect day for every kid and kid at heart. Take two pieces of bread, slather peanut butter on one side and jelly on the other. Smash them together and you have a delectable treat. Try not to let the jelly drip out of the bottom as you take that first big bite on National Peanut Butter & Jelly Day. The average American will have eaten more than 2,000 PB&J sandwiches by the time they graduate from high school. Peanut butter was once considered a delicacy in the early 1900s and was only served in New York City's finest tea rooms. It is thought that Julia Davis Chandler issued the first reference to peanut butter (or paste) paired with jelly on bread in the United States in 1901. Whether you spread it on bread, slap it on crackers, or mix it in ice cream, enjoy this kid-friendly duo any way you want. Wash it all down on a Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 tap beers and 2-for-1 Busch Light and Summit Lager cans.

Friday, April 3 vs. Worcester Red Sox, 6:37 p.m. - Friday Night Fireworks Powered by Xcel Energy Featuring Songs About FUN. Powder Blue Jersey Hoodie Giveaway Presented By CHS (1,000) Opening Day is a big deal, but nothing kicks off the season like the first fireworks show of the season. It's Friday night, so that means only one thing: the first Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy featuring songs about, what else, FUN. With the Power of Fun being our tag this year, and the Saints being known as the FUN is Good team, what else did you expect on this day? If you came out on Opening Day and got the white jersey hoodie, then complete the set tonight with the powder blue jersey hoodie giveaway presented by CHS. If you didn't make it out to Tuesday's game, then you'll definitely want to be here tonight to grab your jersey hoodie.

Saturday, April 4 vs. Worcester Red Sox, 2:07 p.m. - Magnet Schedule Giveaway (2,000) It's the perfect gift for the Saints fan in your life. Want to know what time the Saints are playing? This gift has you covered. Want to know who their opponent is that day? Done and done. How about whether they are home or on the road? Bingo. It's the brand-new, often duplicated, but never replicated, one-of-a-kind Saints 2026 Magnet Schedule. The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive this sleek-looking magnet schedule. Put it on the fridge. Slap it on the file cabinet at work. Put it on iron, cobalt, steel, nickel, gadolinium, or even lodestone. Throw on your Hawaiian shirt because it's about to get tropical on a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, April 5 vs. Worcester Red Sox, 2:07 p.m. - Easter Sunday The legend of the Easter Bunny dates back hundreds of years to Germany. More than 1.5 million Cadbury Creme Eggs are produced every day. And the world's most expensive Easter egg was sold for more than $11,000,000 at Christie's in London in 2007. Learn all about quirky Easter facts as we enjoy the day with family, food, and fun for the kids. It's Easter Sunday at CHS Field. Enjoy some amazing brunch specials, watch the kids race around the ballpark trying to find all our eggs with special prizes in them, and bring the entire family out and spend an afternoon with us. Easter is the perfect day for a Cub Family Sunday.

As we say in the baseball world, it's a marathon and not a sprint. We're shaking off all the cobwebs and bringing the heat. We treat every day like it's Opening Day. The first week of games is here, and the warm summer months are just around the corner. Bring friends, family, and anyone else you can think of out to CHS Field because we're all about the FUN.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets range in price from $5-$35. Friday home games with post-game fireworks are an additional $3 per ticket. Post-game Blaze Credit Union Fireworks Supershow on May 24 and post-game fireworks supershows (July 3, July 4, and September 12) are an additional $4 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.







International League Stories from March 30, 2026

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