WooSox Open Season with a 3-1 Loss to Syracuse at Polar Park

Published on March 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Worcester, MA - The Worcester Red Sox (0-1) fell to the Syracuse Mets, 3-1 on Friday afternoon to begin their 5th Anniversary season (and their sixth season at Polar Park) in front of a sellout crowd of 8,147 fans.

WooSox lefty Jake Bennett, ranked as the Red Sox No. 6 prospect by Baseball America, made his Red Sox organization debut and turned in a fine 3+ inning start. Bennett, who was acquired by the Red Sox last December 15th in a trade with Washington that sent one of Boston's pitching prospects, Luis Perales to the Nationals, struck out five without allowing a walk.

He was lifted after allowing the leadoff batter in the top of the 4th inning to reach when he mishandled a slow tapper back to the mound for an error. That runner would eventually score on a 2-out, 2-run HR by Syracuse DH Jose Rojas off reliever Seth Martinez.

The final line on Bennett was 3+ IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO on 59 pitches (44 for strikes) as the 6'6", 25-year-old southpaw was charged with the tough-luck loss.

The only hit Martinez allowed was the homer to Rojas as he struck out 3 in his 2 innings of relief. Noah Song gave up a run in 1.2 innings with 3 strikeouts while Devin Sweet was impressive striking out 6 of the 7 batters he faced in a hitless 2.1 innings to finish the game as the WooSox staff chalked up a total of 17 punchouts. Sweet was signed as a free agent last December after spending last season with Lehigh Valley (AAA-Philadelphia).

Top New York Met prospect RHP Jonah Tong got the start for Syracuse and was sharp allowing just 1 hit and 2 walks over 4 scoreless innings with 4 strikeouts. The win went to Anderson Severino who tossed scoreless ball in the 5th & 6th innings. Former WooSox and Red Sox lefty Joe Jacques gave up a hit in the 9th but earned the save.

Worcester's lone run came in the bottom of the 8th inning when 1B Mickey Gasper (single & two walks) and RF Nate Eaton (two walks) both walked. Mikey Romero followed with a single to load the bases with no outs, but the WooSox could only muster one run on an RBI groundout by SS Tsung-Che Chang. WooSox lead-off batter, 3B Nick Sogard went 1-for-3 with 2 walks.

Worcester is now 3-3 in their six home-openers at Polar Park (winning their first three but now losing their last three) and the WooSox are 2-4 in their season-openers since beginning play in 2021.

The second game of the 2026 season (only 149 to go!) will take place Saturday afternoon at 4:05 pm at Polar Park. The WooSox will send righty Tyler Uberstine to the mound against Syracuse righthander Joander Suarez. The game can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM and will be shown on tape delay on NESN+ (as both the Red Sox and Bruins play at practically the same time as the WooSox). After the game, fans are invited to have a "Sunset Catch" on the Polar Park playing field.







International League Stories from March 28, 2026

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