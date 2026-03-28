Bats Walk off with Wild 6-5 Win

Published on March 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







In his first start since 2024 following Tommy John Surgery, Bats starter Julian Aguiar was sharp, pitching 3.2 scoreless innings with two hits against, two walks, and five strikeouts.

The Bats took a 2-0 lead for the second straight day, but Sam Benschoter struggled in the fifth as the Storm Chasers tied the game at two before Lyon Richardson escaped a jam to hold the tie. Andrew Chafin tossed a scoreless seventh in his Bats debut.

A two-out rally put the Bats ahead in the seventh as Christian Encarnacion-Strand laced a single to left. Michael Toglia followed with a double off the right field wall, allowing Encarnacion-Strand to come all the way around with the go-ahead run.

The Louisville lead evaporated in the ninth as the Storm Chasers rallied for three runs off Luis Mey, capped by Kameron Misner's go-ahead single with two outs to put Omaha ahead.

Louisville responded with Encarnacion-Strand's tying home run in the bottom of the ninth, the first Bats home run of the season. An inning later, Rece Hinds played hero with a walk-off single to clinch a series win.

The win is the 3,000th in Louisville franchise history, dating back to the start of Triple-A baseball in 1982 with the Redbirds. The win also gives the Bats a series victory over Omaha and their third straight 2-0 start to a season.

Next Game: Sunday, March 29, 1:05 p.m. E.T. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Davis Daniel vs. Storm Chasers RHP Aaron Sanchez

Promos: Sunday afternoon's features a pregame autograph session with Bats players and coaches on the field at 11:45 a.m. Kids are also welcome to run the bases after the game.







International League Stories from March 28, 2026

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